THE six charities have been decided that will benefit from Murrumbidgee Turf Club's (MTC) inaugural Players and Ponies Charity Day.
The MTC have introduced a new charity meeting to be held on Everest Day, Saturday October 14, that will replace Kurrajong's race day, that will return to it's traditional time slot in May.
The idea behind the new day is for sporting clubs and organisations to celebrate the season that was, while raising money for charities at the same time.
Six winter sports have chosen charities, that is selected by race goers, will see half their admission fee donated to the organisation.
The charities supported in the inaugural year will be Riverina Bluebell (hockey), Family Of League (rugby league), Beyond Blue (rugby union), National Breast Cancer Foundation (netball), Sisters Housing (soccer) and CanAssist (Australian rules).
MTC will donate $10, half the admission fee, from every ticket purchased to the charity of choice of the racegoer.
Tickets go on sale at midday, Tuesday August 8, with hospitality packages also available via mtcwagga.com.au
"Ticket purchasers can choose their charity when they go online to purchase the ticket," MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said.
"We want people to come along and have some fun. Enjoy the year it was.
"It's open for players, committee, volunteers and officials. Getting everything together with all of their commitments for the winter sporting season behind them.
"And we want people to dress for fun."
With daylight savings to have kicked in by then, the MTC will also host an after party with live band.
There will also be a foot race to find the fastest male and fame in winter sport from the region.
There will also be a tipping competition to determine the best tipping sport and club.
