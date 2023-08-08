The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Six charities to benefit from Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Players and Ponies Charity Day

MM
By Matt Malone
August 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Turf Club are encouraging punters to come dressed up to the Players and Ponies Charity Day in August. Picture by Les Smith
Murrumbidgee Turf Club are encouraging punters to come dressed up to the Players and Ponies Charity Day in August. Picture by Les Smith

THE six charities have been decided that will benefit from Murrumbidgee Turf Club's (MTC) inaugural Players and Ponies Charity Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.