A Wagga plane has been forced to return to its destination just minutes before it was scheduled to land.
The 11.45am QantasLink flight QF-2223 from Sydney was on approach to Wagga Airport about 1pm on Sunday when it was forced to turn back.
It's understood the flight returned to Sydney for engineering support after pilots received a fault indicator about a potential mechanical issue.
After safely landing in Sydney, passengers were transferred onto a new aircraft which ultimately arrived in Wagga almost four hours late.
It's understood the flight returned to the state's capital as there would have been a further delay for an engineer to travel to Wagga.
It comes just days after another QantasLink flight from Sydney bound for Port Macquarie was forced to turn back due to a mechanical fault.
Explaining the prevalence and reasons for air returns in an op-ed earlier this year Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said there are "well over 10,000 air returns" across the aviation industry globally each year.
At the time Mr Joyce said Qantas experiences about 60 per year, or one every 2000 flights, while QantasLink has over 200 a year.
"[That's] because [QantasLink] has more flights and it makes more sense to return to a major city than fly on to a remote town that doesn't have the same level of technical support," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
