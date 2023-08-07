No luck for Scorchers in Albury, club opens coaching EOIs

It wasn't the result they were hoping for, and Scorchers coach Patrick O'Donnell it was a disappointing performance.
Heading to Albury for what they'd hoped would be a win, Wagga Scorchers returned home with a 4-3 loss.
A slow start didn't help the side, with O'Donnell feeling they didn't play to their best ability.
"In the second and third quarter we played a very strong game, we were all over them, they didn't know what to do," O'Donnell said.
"In the fourth quarter we played into the umpires hands too much.
"There were probably a few wrong decisions that hurt us and we got a bit fired up towards the umpires, and as a group we shouldn't, that let us down a fair bit."
O'Donnell said it's always disappointing to lower standards and the side should know better than to give umpires reasons to call them out.
"We should just be concentrating on playing hockey, and we didn't," he said.
Despite frustrations across the field, O'Donnell was pleased with strong mid-field performances from Adam Boyd and Chris Ninness.
"I definitely think we've got one of the best midfields in the competition, it's just being consistent, trying to get that consistent performance in every week," he said.
With just a handful of games left this season he said the club has built well over their first season, and are looking to go further next year.
After taking on the coaching role alongside Casey Younie as playing-coaches, O'Donnell said they've opened expressions of interest for the position next season.
"I'm coming back to play, but it's just too hard to play and coach," he said.
"I had a chat with Casey, and he said the same thing, we'd just rather either play or coach. This year we wanted to just get it off the ground, get the team up and running.
"So we've put out the EOI to see who is out there, there might be someone really experienced coach who wants to put their hand up so there's no harm in looking."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.