The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

No luck for Scorchers in Albury, club opens coaching EOIs

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Scorchers coach Patrick O'Donnell said he's hopeful a new coach may step into the role next season. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Scorchers coach Patrick O'Donnell said he's hopeful a new coach may step into the role next season. Picture by Madeline Begley

It wasn't the result they were hoping for, and Scorchers coach Patrick O'Donnell it was a disappointing performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.