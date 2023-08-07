Construction is yet to be completed but demand for units at an affordable not-for-profit housing complex for seniors and those with disabilities in Glenfield Park is already through the roof.
Opening Doors Foundation Ltd (ODF) is building the first stage of housing for seniors and persons with a disability at 70 Pinaroo Drive.
The first stage of Pinaroo Village consists of 35 units, 31 of which will be for seniors aged 55 and over who are financially disadvantaged
The other four units are designed to meet the standards of specialist disability accommodation under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
The first stage, with a value of $12 million, is looking to be completed by May of next year in when the first residents will be able to move in.
Opening Doors Foundation CEO Shane McMullen said they are already seeing a demand for units.
"We have 31 units in stage one for seniors and four disability units and 51 people are currently interested in the senior units already so there certainly is the demand there for it," he said.
That demand might have something to do with the housing crisis currently plaguing the state, with pensioners and those with disabilities even more susceptible to hardship.
"There is a rental crisis out there and it is hard, we know of some people who are on our list and wanting to move in here and they're paying upwards of $350 a week and for someone on a pension that doesn't leave a lot," Mr McMullen said.
"We're doing this out of our own funds, it would be nice if the federal and state governments put funds into affordable housing."
Each unit will have its own solar system, which will help reduce electricity costs.
The complex will also have a community centre, barbecue area and office, and will be decked out with security cameras.
"Some of these elderly people are out on their own and they're in areas where they're isolated and at a complex like this, there's going to be other seniors - so we're creating a sense of community for them and there's more security because there will be security cameras put up around the site," Mr McMullen said.
Opening Doors Foundation director Ron Crouch said the Pinaroo Drive site was perfect for the village given its prime location next to the South City shopping centre and a bus stop just down the road.
"We didn't want a site that had houses we had to knock down, this was an adequate site and its ideal, the facilities are so good here, it's right next to a shopping centre and pharmacy so those who live here won't have to have a car," he said.
The project has also taken on local contractors, including ICG Construction Group and local architect Noel Thomson.
ICG Builder Michael Martin said they began working at the site at the end of March.
"It's good for Wagga to have local builders building their local projects," he said.
"We also want to drive that local workforce so we engage local trades as well, this project is 100 per cent locally built, the frames, windows, everything is built locally so the money is staying in the region.
"I'm actually really proud of this project for a number of fronts, it's not-for-profit housing for seniors and being built by a local company."
When it comes to the planning of the village, a lot of thought and time went into ensuring every box was ticked.
Assigned with the complex job, Mr Thomson began working on the design in 2019.
"It's a long process, It has taken from 2019 to 2023 to get the designs finalised, master planning development approval, construction approval, tender, builder signed up," Mr Thomson said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
