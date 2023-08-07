The Daily Advertiser
Jury returns verdict in case against John Henry Obst over 2021 fatal crash on Holbrook Road near Mangoplah

John Henry Obst has been found not guilty of driving occasioning death (drive in a manner dangerous) over a fatal 2021 Holbrook Road crash. File image
A man charged over a crash that claimed the life of a six-year-old boy south of Wagga has been found not guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death.

