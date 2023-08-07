Tigers confident they'll hold on to make finals despite loss

They weren't able to get a win over a strong Coolamon but Wagga Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard was proud of her side's performance all the same.
Coming into the game off the back of the bye, Tilyard said the team was over-the-moon to be back on court after a week off despite the 59-41 loss.
"The whole game, the girls kept up the effort, the intensity, I was really proud of how our girls played on the weekend, especially coming off the bye," Tilyard said.
"They were just really excited to get on the court, they were pumped up, excited, and it just shone through, every single player put in 100 per cent effort."
Still yet to have their full A grade side available for a game all together, Tilyard said as they look towards finals they're not sure what to expect.
Hoping to see Jess Allen back in the side in finals after she sustained an ankle injury in round eight, there was one re-entry to the team this Sunday with Bridie Delahunty making her return.
Tilyard said the group was thrilled to have her back, providing further depth to the squad that has pulled their way up to fifth despite the year of disruptions.
"We still haven't had a full team, we're still waiting for Jess to have a comeback, but we did have Bridie on the weekend," she said.
"That's her first game in weeks so it was more a test of the waters, to see how she's going.
"She said she pulled up alright, her calves were tight, but I did watch her limping away after the football, so she said she was all good, but I think she might not be 100 per cent, but that's to be expected after a big injury.
"Once we have a full team though, I won't know what to expect, finals will be the first time we play with a full team.
"We'll get there and see how it all goes, whatever comes our way comes our way."
Proud of how the group has continued to hold themselves throughout the season while players move in and out of the squad, Tilyard said she's confident they'll hold onto their fifth position to make finals in three weeks.
Coaching with a philosophy of fun this season, Tilyard said as much as she wants to win, she's more concerned about enjoyment at the local level.
"At the end of the day, we're a country footy league, we're not playing the world cup, so it should be fun," she said.
"Yes we're competitive, and we like to win, everyone likes to win, but there needs to be an element of fun as well, because this is supposed to be an outlet.
"When we put too much expectation on ourselves and our players, it takes the fun out of it, and that's where you see the girls that no longer want to engage in sport, they don't want to play because they're too worried about performing at a certain level every single weekend."
With Narrandera and Griffith on their roster for the last two games of the season, Tilyard said she's excited to play them.
Feeling the clubs get along well, she said the Griffith game particularly is a challenge she's looking forward to stepping up to.
A game ahead of Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on the ladder heading into round 17, with the Lions on a bye in round 18, a win over Narrandera will lock Tigers finals position.
"I'm confident we'll be there, regardless of how the rest of the results go, you never know until you're there, but I am confident we will be there," she said.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 67 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 31.
Griffith 101 d Narrandera 13.
Turvey Park 53 d Leeton-Whitton 41.
Coolamon 59 d Wagga Tigers 41.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
