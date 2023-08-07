Wanderers find winning momentum with third in a row

Wagga City Wanderers have shown the blip in their near-perfect run was just that, earning their third consecutive win on Sunday.
Finishing 4-2 ahead on ANU in Canberra, coach Robert Tuksar said there was an adjustment required for the side as they took to the synthetic pitch.
"It was a good result, we drew with them last time we played them, so it was good to get the result against them," he said.
"We played well, the first half was really well, we were confident with the ball at our feet but weren't able to quite finish our chances.
"We dominated the game which was good, they scored early in the second half and then we put another two away, they got one with a bit of a hail Mary shot but it was too late in the game."
Feeling the refereeing wasn't up to scratch Tuksar said it was disappointing to have poor decisions both ways throughout the match.
"It can get frustrating for the girls, and it can cause the game to deteriorate, we're pretty careful to not drop our level but it's unfortunate," he said.
"We made a real point to get the result cleanly."
Already looking forward to their game next weekend, the Wanderers are back on the road to Canberra, playing UC Stars, the only side to have beaten them this season.
Hoping to swing the score back in their favour, he knows his team will need to be switched on from the first whistle.
"They're the only team that's beaten us this year, so it'll be a massive challenge," he said.
"If we win this weekend that will guarantee us the top spot, so that's the goal.
"If we can be more technical, I think we can beat anybody, we're good enough to, it's just about how clinical we are in front of goal."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
