Wanderers find winning momentum with third in a row

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:15pm
Kate Foley scored twice for the Wanderers on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Wanderers have shown the blip in their near-perfect run was just that, earning their third consecutive win on Sunday.

