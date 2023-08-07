Four men accused of being involved with the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang, who were arrested during raids across Wagga last month, will fight the charges levelled against them.
Steven Hall, Mathew James Goward, Joshua Eden and Joshua Warrick Irvine were each charged with stalking or intimidate intending physical harm, affray and participating in a criminal group offences after NSW Police's Raptor Squad raided homes in Boorooma, Tolland, The Rock, Mount Austin and Wagga on July 18.
Irvine was also charged with common assault.
All were granted conditional bail, ordered not to wear OMCG colours and to not approach or contact prosecution witnesses when they faced Wagga Local Court on July 19.
The matters returned to court on Monday, August 7, when not guilty pleas were entered for each of them in relation to all charges.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking continued their bail and the cases will be back in court on September 25.
Raptor Squad detectives have arrested the four men during a deployment to the Riverina targeting outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members and their associates.
The proactive operation was carried out from July 18 to 20 across the Wagga and Griffith areas. It followed an investigation into reports of alleged assault and intimidation.
Raptor Squad officers also hit six homes in Griffith and Lake Wyangan during the operation, targeting alleged Bandidos members and associates, while conducting firearm prohibition order compliance checks.
