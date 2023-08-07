A Wagga beauty therapist specialising in skin care, marine beauty and anti-ageing will undergo extensive overseas training set to give her a wealth of knowledge to bring back to the community.
Wagga Inner Beauty owner Deborah Bartholomew has been selected as one of 10 women nationwide to visit France later this year where she will undergo intensive training with marine beauty company Thalgo.
During the six days of training, Ms Bartholomew will get a tour of a Thalgo laboratory where she will get to see how the company harvests brown algae and turns it into the cream.
Ms Bartholomew said marine collagen is one the best collagen, with collagen being the key to significant skin improvements as it improves skin elasticity.
"Marine collagen was going to be used for medical research but then they moved it into skincare and I'll get to go in and see how it is all made," she said.
"Marine collagen is one of the best internal collagens for rebuilding collagen in the skin."
The training will familiarise Ms Bartholomew with Thalgo's newest anti-ageing product, Silicium, which is made from brown algae.
"I specialise in skin treatments, not many beauticians specialise, but the skin is my main focus, that's what I'm interested in," she said.
"It's a passion and skin is such an interesting organ, it's the largest organ and people don't realise how important it is."
Taking the time to analyse her client's skin, Ms Bartholomew said it is rare these days for beauticians to take their time with their clients and pay attention to detail.
""The most important thing is the skin analysis, I spend the most time looking at the skin and attention to detail doesn't really happen that much these days," she said.
Now having moved into the realm of anti-ageing, Ms Bartholomew said she is excited to be able to bring such a unique experience home to her clients.
"I'm hoping to bring back lots of new information around anti-ageing," she said.
"I'm really privileged at my age to be able to go away to train again.
"I have moved more into anti-ageing now, which is why this trip is so important because I'll be bringing back all of this experience with the advanced training."
The focus on anti-ageing hasn't always been at the heart of what Ms Bartholomew's done, with her passion for beauty stemming from her own personal experiences as a teenager battling hormonal acne.
"As a 13-year-old I had terrible acne and as I got older I really felt for all of the teenagers that were going through what I went through," she said.
"You tend to want to hide and your self-esteem goes and I spent a lot of my 20s working with that aged group - improving their scarring and giving them confidence again."
At the peak of her battle with acne, Ms Batholomew sought help from a well-known Wagga salon of the time, Lackner's, which was located on Fitzmaurice Street.
Her experience with owner Irene Lackner encouraged her to want to be what Irene was to her, to others.
Wagga Inner Beauty is located in the Neslo Arcade on Baylis Street.
