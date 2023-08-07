A Canberra woman has been charged over a Sturt Highway crash that left her passenger dead last month.
Police issued an Aranda woman a future court attendance notice for negligent driving occasioning death on Monday, August 7, several weeks after the rollover in the Riverina's west.
Emergency services were called to the highway between Carrathool and Darlington Point on the afternoon of July 16, responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash.
A Toyota Hilux had left the road and rolled, emergency services said, with a 58-year-old man who had been travelling as a passenger found dead at the scene.
The 54-year-old female driver was treated by paramedics at the crash site, which was later declared a crime scene, before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital with minor injuries.
Specialist and forensic police began investigations at the scene, which saw the highway closed for more than 10 hours, and later appealed to the public for dashcam footage or information about the crash.
The driver will face Griffith Local Court on September 20.
