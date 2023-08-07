The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver charged over deadly Sturt Highway crash between Carrathool, Darlington Point

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
August 7 2023 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra woman has been charged over a Sturt Highway crash that left her passenger dead last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.