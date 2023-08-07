A beloved three-legged pet deer's suspected shooting has devastated his owners, distressed that someone could inflict such a "horrific" act on the social media star.
Michelle and Ken Petts woke in the early hours of Monday, August 7, at their property outside Albury to find Rudie missing, a blood trail making his owners suspect he might have been shot.
Their daughter, Miranda Petts, said a CCTV camera at her parents' Wirlinga property showed someone jumped the property fence on Sunday at about 11.30pm.
Ms Petts said "Rudie the reindeer" had his own Instagram page with more than 18,000 followers and was well-known around Australia for his personality and big heart.
"My parents called me straight away and told me what happened and I rushed over," she said.
"It doesn't feel real.
"We assume they were hunting kangaroos, because we often see spotlighters in the paddocks.
"There is a lot of blood and trails leading to where a car has been backed up to our fence where they would have loaded him in, because that's where it stops.
"We want our Rudie back, so we can say goodbye to him."
Ms Petts, a vet nurse who first cared for Rudie, said it was horrific someone would do such a thing.
"He isn't a normal deer, he is very special - we rescued him when he was a few days old," she said.
We would like his body back if he's dead so we can say goodbye."
Rudie was well-known around the region and "he's not just a deer, he's our pet".
"He acts like a dog, and very friendly, it wouldn't have been hard to catch him," she said.
"But we're so angry and can't wrap our heads around it."
Police have been notified and the Petts have asked anyone who knows anything to contact them.
"We want to get the word out there," Ms Petts said.
"Whoever took him should come forward and own up, it's unsettling to know and shocking that someone has done this.
"We're just heartbroken."
