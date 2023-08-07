Businesses are crossing their fingers that recommendations put to council to fix traffic congestion at a busy, built-up Wagga corner caused by The Fast Lane Drive-Thru will get the go-ahead at a general meeting on Monday night.
Since the opening of The Fast Lane Drive-Thru at Mortimer Place and Chaston Street, almost accidents, traffic congestion likened to a "shit storm" and blocked driveways have been an issue for nearby businesses.
Fed up with the chaos which saw some of the businesses losing customers, more than a dozen business owners and employees along Mortimer Place put together a petition calling on for council to fix the issues.
The petition was given to Wagga City Council in August last year, prompting them to undertake extensive consultation with the businesses, resulting in the recommendation of several adjustments.
IN OTHER NEWS:
These recommendations include the erection of several no stopping signs around The Fast Lane Drive-Thru and the installation of a turning lane from Mortimer Place to the entrance of the food hub which fits two cars at a time.
Being adjacent to drive-thru entry, Crockers Auto Electrical is the most affected by the congestion, with queues often blocking access to the driveway.
Automotive technician Bruce Gillard said the congestion has taken away at least 10 car spaces the business's customers previously had access to, leaving them with nowhere to pull up.
A report prepared by council staff recommends councillors approve the installation of up to seven angle parking bays to the side of Crockers Auto Electrical's driveway and a footpath to allow access from the parking bays.
It is recommended Wagga City Council funds the plans, with a $4000 contribution from the coffee shop.
Mr Gillard said after more than a year of putting up with the traffic congestion issues they are hoping Wagga City Council approves the plans once and for all.
"It's a busy cul-de-sac and with them taking away the parking spaces, it hasn't left enough," he said.
"We lost about 10 parking spaces."
While not a perfect solution to the problem, if approved, the plans will at least help to keep their customers happy.
"There has been a drop in trade because of this and it has gone on long enough," Mr Gillard said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.