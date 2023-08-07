The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga City Council to decide on Mortimer Place congestion cause by Fast Lane

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crockers Auto Electrical automotive technition Bruce Gillard is hoping the recommendations to fix traffic congestion affecting his worksite will get passed by Wagga City Council. Picture by Madeline Begley
Crockers Auto Electrical automotive technition Bruce Gillard is hoping the recommendations to fix traffic congestion affecting his worksite will get passed by Wagga City Council. Picture by Madeline Begley

Businesses are crossing their fingers that recommendations put to council to fix traffic congestion at a busy, built-up Wagga corner caused by The Fast Lane Drive-Thru will get the go-ahead at a general meeting on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.