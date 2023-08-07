The Daily Advertiser
Minor premiers The Rock-Yerong Creek to play it safe against East Wagga-Kooringal

By Matt Malone
August 7 2023 - 3:00pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell addresses his players against Marrar earlier this year. Picture by Madeline Begley
THE Rock-Yerong Creek won't be risking any sore or injured players in Saturday's final round clash against East Wagga-Kooringal.

