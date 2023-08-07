THE Rock-Yerong Creek won't be risking any sore or injured players in Saturday's final round clash against East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Magpies sealed the minor premiership last Saturday with a big win over North Wagga at McPherson Oval.
It gives TRYC the opening week of finals off as they await to play the winner of Northern Jets and Marrar in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval on August 26.
The Magpies had six players missing from the win over North Wagga, while Jesse Cool picked up a corked leg and didn't play any further part after half-time.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said they will treat players on a case-by-case basis but explained the Magpies won't be taking any unnecessary risks.
"Obviously next week's a big game and we want to be fine tuning for how we want to play but I guess you could say (the minor premiership) does take the pressure off and we can look at if there are guys who we want to rest or freshen them up," Russell said.
"How we approach it, we'll evaluate after we speak to everyone and see how they pulled up.
"It's a luxury to have I guess, that we have an option but we'll assess as we go on."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Don Roberts missed the win over North Wagga with a hamstring strain he picked up in the win over Coleambally the week before.
Russell said it is not serious and he could play the final round.
"It's not a tear and is something related to his back," he said.
"The physio said one (week) and we'll assess.
"Now that we know, not taking away the importance of next week, but we'll probably look and work out whether we play it conservatively or whether we give him a run. But that will be based off his physio and what they say.
"It's nothing major."
Curtis Steele missed last week as well, making it two games he's sat out with the latest reoccurence of his hamstring injury.
"Steelie probably could play next week but we'll wait and see," Russell said.
Jesse Cool's cork was nothing serious and is a good chance to play this week, while Tim Post was unavailable and will be right to return against the Hawks.
Dean Biermann will also make his return from an overseas holiday. He hasn't played since they faced the Hawks last time in round nine.
Jordy Kemp is tracking to be available for the first final as he recovers from a broken hand, while Matt Parks is 'pushing for next week' but is a lock for finals with an elbow injury.
