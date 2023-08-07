Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney is proud of the way his side finished off the season despite going down in their final two games at PCYC Stadium.
The Heat were competitive in both matches going down to Hills Hornets (95-70) and St George Saints Red (86-73) and Maloney was pleased to see a couple of individual milestones ticked off and the uncovering of a potential new star.
Christian Usares made his Waratah League debut for the Heat on Saturday night in their loss to the Hornets and had a solid impact finishing with four points.
He then backed that up on Sunday against the Saints and finished with an impressive 14 points.
Usares has been forced to wait quite a while for his opportunity and Maloney was thrilled with the way he performed.
"He was the second leading scorer in our team in only the second time he's got minutes," Maloney said.
"The way he came out oozing with confident, his first bucket in state league came against the Hornets and that was an and one play going to the rack.
"There was not one part of him that looked nervous within anything that he done and as coaches it made us look at each other and go woah why didn't we play this guy a lot more during the year.
"He was a natural out there, he took the game on and he was picking guys up full court defensively and he was in my opinion the best player on the court."
Will Maslin was another player who was given additional minutes in the final two games of the season and Maloney believed the way the pair competed was indicative of the strong culture that is being built at the Heat.
"Will Maslin also come out and done a really good job as well," he said.
"He was solid and played hard and he took every opportunity and once again he just did not look nervous.
"It's a massive credit to the boys and that's what these seasons are about at the moment, just trying to get these younger guys and a lot of our local talent up to a standard where we can compete for a championship in the next few years.
"I'm very proud as a coach to watch both of them guys and to see how far they've come as individuals but also as a team.
"I think we got thrown a lot of haymakers this year and we had a bit of a disrupted season in terms of players coming in and out and injuries.
"You look at the way we've had to finish the last four to five weeks, we've had nine games so we've had a lot thrown at us.
"But the way the boys have competed and shown improvement and kept showing up, it does make you really proud as a coach."
It was also a weekend of milestones for the Heat with Joel Stankiewicz returning from injury to play his 50th game while captain Eddie Merkel ticked over 150 points for the season against the Hornets.
Maloney was also able to reach a major milestone ticking over 400 points for the year while he also finished the regular season as the league's leading three-point scorer.
