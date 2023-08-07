Wagga's state MP has backed the consideration of controversial changes to environmental rules that would allow for aerial shooting of brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park.
Joe McGirr, who has been vocal about the need to reduce brumby numbers and made the issue one of his 2023 state election priorities, welcomed the government's move to consult the community about a proposed change to the park's wild horse management plan that would green light shooting of brumbies from the air.
The government has said the aerial culling "would be an additional option for the control of wild horses alongside the existing methods such as trapping and rehoming, and ground shooting".
"Kosciuszko National Park's ecosystems are under threat," the government said in a statement.
"There is widespread recognition of the urgent need to reduce numbers of wild horses to protect more than 30 native threatened species."
Dr McGirr said the current version of the plan was to achieve a sustainable feral horse population of 3000 by mid-2027, but that was far from being achieved.
It is estimated there are now up to about 23,000 wild horses in the park.
Dr McGirr said it was important the methods were implemented humanely and in line with RSPCA standards.
"Clearly the ideal solution is for these horses to be removed and rehomed but it is simply not feasible to do this for tens of thousands of these animals," he said.
"Rehoming wild horses is a costly and time intensive exercise and I am reliably informed that existing rehomers are at capacity.
"I welcome the decision ... to open consultation on amending the plan to allow aerial culling.
"I respect that this issue does attract strong beliefs and that is why I support the minister's call to involve the community in amending the wild horse management plan."
The consultation comes amid surging numbers of wild horses in the state's alpine region and long-running opposition from brumby activists to stricter control measures.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said without action wild horses could tip threatened species into extinction.
"There are simply too many wild horses for the park to cope," Ms Sharpe said.
"We must consider the introduction of aerial shooting, carried out by skilled, highly trained shooters to the highest animal-welfare standards."
NSW Greens environment spokesperson Sue Higginson backed the move, saying the government had a responsibility to manage invasive species in the park.
"It is not acceptable that feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park are pushing critically endangered species to extinction," Ms Higginson said.
Jack Gough, from the Invasive Species Council - a lobby group for stronger environmental laws - said the announcement was an important decision.
"[It] reflects that the public mood has shifted on this issue," Mr Gough said.
"No one likes to see animals killed, but the sad reality is that we have a choice to make between urgently reducing the numbers of feral horses or accepting the destruction of sensitive alpine ecosystems and habitats."
The Nature Conservation Council of NSW said wild horses had a devastating impact on alpine ecosystems and Indigenous heritage.
"Based on the best available evidence, ground and aerial shooting represent the most humane and effective population control methods," the group's CEO Jacqui Mumford said.
Animals Liberation CEO Lynda Stoner opposed the plan, calling shooting from the air a heartless way to kill wild horses due to its inaccuracy.
"We all know of cases where brumbies have been aerial shot and left wounded and dying for a long time and it's a very blase way of killing any animal," Ms Stoner said.
The Australian Brumby Alliance's Jill Pickering said it was key that wild horse numbers in the park did not fall below 3000, whatever changes were made.
Ms Pickering said a better way to control the brumby population was to use methods popular in the US such as fertility control and passive trapping.
Aerial shooting "leaves a whole mass of horses potentially paralysed to just die bleeding out," she said.
The draft plan is available at environment.nsw.gov.au/wildhorses. Feedback on the proposed changes closes on September 11.
- with Australian Associated Press
