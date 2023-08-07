The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Slow start for Lake Albert again, but Sharks still get win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was again a game of two halves for Lake Albert but a slow start didn't stop them from securing a 4-1 win over Leeton United on the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.