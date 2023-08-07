Slow start for Lake Albert again, but Sharks still get win

It was again a game of two halves for Lake Albert but a slow start didn't stop them from securing a 4-1 win over Leeton United on the road.
Co-coach Chris Ayton said the team has been lucky to have not had their poor starts come back to bite them more often this season.
Happily sitting second on the Pascoe Cup ladder, Ayton said he's not sure how to combat his side's slow start.
"It was a game of two halves, we were fairly poor in the first half, we scored first but it was against the run of play," Ayton said.
"I think if you looked at the stats they [Leeton] probably would have had 70 per cent of the possession, and it was all from all from our mistakes, we were coughing up a lot of ball.
"The second half was much better, the first half we basically played in our half and the second half was played in their half, we really dominated that second half and we're really happy with what they produced then."
With two goals to his name, Muzban Sulaiman impressed Ayton, who said the young player has been finding more confidence as the season wears on.
"He had a great game last weekend against Tolland and he was a little bit sick, then he played really well again on Sunday," he said.
"There's a little bit of fire in the belly from him, but as a whole we couldn't really fault anybody in that second half."
Also impressive was Jaiden Watson, who came on for the second half and had good defensive impact for the side.
Pleased with the defensive effort in the side particularly, Ayton said the next goal is to get their top intensity together for a full 90-minutes.
Happy with how they started their game last week against Tolland, he'd like to see that lift again as finals approach.
"We've got some senior boys in there, a couple of captains, they boys need to be getting themselves up for the game," he said.
"We don't really know what the problem is there with our starts, is the honest answer.
"I don't feel that there's anything we can do coaching wise to get boys up for games, it's up to them to get it done.
"I don't think it's that they don't want it, I don't have the answers, if I did I would have already fixed it."
With Cootamundra, South Wagga, and Wagga United still in their fixture before finals, he's hopeful of some good wins to lead them into week one.
Ayton said he's happy to have the washout round game rescheduled, avoiding two weeks off for his side heading into finals, but would have liked a slightly tougher run into finals.
"There's clubs like Hanwood and Leeton who have a tough run into finals, and I think that's probably better than the run we've got," he said.
"I'm not going to say the teams we've got are easy teams by any means, but I do think they're the easier of the bunch and having those games prior to semi-finals isn't great.
"It's not a great month of footy before you have a major semi, but that's when having the right attitude comes back in."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
