Governments can easily solve housing crisis problem | Ray's Reasoning

Whenever the 'housing crisis' is mentioned, it is assumed that it has suddenly come upon us, and that it is in the 'too hard' basket for government to solve.
In truth the crisis "started half a century ago when governments began to withdraw from providing public housing "wrote Michael Pascoe in The New Daily. Both Lib/Nats coalition and Labor governments are responsible for this policy failure.
A second cause can also be sheeted home to Lib/Nats coalition and Labor governments, such as negative gearing and the capital gains tax, as well as a major reduction in public housing builds.
Let's look at the facts of the decline in public housing. A Sydney Morning Herald article showed that in 1956, 22 per cent of new housing was public - 16,111 out of 73,277 dwellings.
As recently as 1971, public housing made up 13.2 per cent of new dwellings - 18,768 out of 142,439. But in 2019, to use the last year free of COVID distortion, just 1.1 per cent of new dwellings were public housing - 2,283 out of 200,843.
Also, the value of tax breaks given to property investors is 78 times the promised minimum spend on social housing under the Albanese government's flagship fund, according to data from the Greens.
That is clear evidence that succeeding governments have clearly failed to provide enough public housing. The market has quite obviously failed, as have the efforts of all governments to outsource public housing to community housing groups.
However, there are two easily available and do-able solutions: funds from a proposed super profits tax; and the Greens simple plan to use the budget surplus to build many more houses. Let's look at both in detail.
"The CFMEU wants the government to implement a super profits tax to raise billions for building new social and affordable homes, saying Labor must be "much more ambitious" in addressing the housing crisis" reported the Guardian Australia.
The CFMEU secretary, Zach Smith, says a super profits tax of 40% of excess profits would "comfortably" cover the cost of building more than 750,000 new social and affordable homes.
Meanwhile, having been reintroduced last week, the government's signature housing policy, the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), remains stalled in the Senate due to opposition from the Greens and Coalition. It will not be voted on until October.
HAFF is Federal Labor's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) election gimmick that promised to subsidise 30,000 community housing dwellings with the $500 million a year the fund was expected to earn. Keep in mind that this is a fund to be invested in the stock market, so it is dependent on a buoyant economy for success.
Labor has been publicly pressuring the Greens to support the policy. The Greens sensibly note that the expected returns don't come anywhere close to providing enough social housing, will do little to help increase the number of houses built for private purchases, and will also do nothing to keep rents at a fair and affordable level.
They are wisely resisting HAFF without it being amended to provide a massive increase in social housing and to put a cap on rents.
"With rents forecast to skyrocket over the coming year, there's no guarantee that Labor will do what's needed to avoid pushing millions of renters into financial stress or homelessness. It's critical that we continue building pressure on Labor to secure a freeze on rent increases" said Max Chandler-Mather, Greens spokesperson for housing and homelessness. .
The pressure of the Greens campaign has already secured an additional $2 billion for public housing to be spent immediately. "But we can't leave renters behind. Now, we need to keep our campaigning momentum to secure action for renters, like making unlimited rent increases illegal and giving renters real rights" said Chandler-Mather.
At the time of writing Albanese seems to be insisting that his half-baked policy will not be further amended. However, there are funds to do so, as the recently projected $20 billion surplus clearly demonstrates. So, it seems that Albanese & Co are playing a very petulant game to prove that they are the government and will have their way, rather than listening to MPs from other parties make sensible suggestions for improvement.
The Greens suggested amendments are not the same as 'Dr No' Dutton's outright blocking to protect the highly propertied class.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.