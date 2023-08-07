NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper is confident Adam Flagg can play a pivotal role in the club's first finals campaign in seven years.
Flagg made his first appearance at senior level on Saturday in the Jets' 93-point win over Coleambally at Coleambally Sportsground.
It came after a handful of games at reserve grade level as he's battled to overcome injury and gain enough fitness to make his way into the senior team.
The Jets were finally able to inject him into their first grade team on the weekend and Harper was happy with what he offered.
"Yeah he was pretty good," Harper said.
"It was one of those games where the half-forwards get a lot of it or not much of it but he got a fair bit of use across half-back and through the middle of the ground.
"He looked really dangerous when he was near it. He pushed up from half-forward to try and become useful and he was. He played a pretty good game in what was a tough position.
"He's just all the better for the run in the legs, really, and he'll have another crack it again next week."
Flagg, originally from Ardlethan, returned to the Jets last year after close to a decade in the Ovens and Murray League, where he kicked around 150 goals and was a premiership player at Lavington.
The 29-year-old was only restricted to a handful of games last year due to injury and actually started this year with Balranald in the Central Murray League before returning to the Jets.
Harper believes Flagg can make a big impact in finals.
"Yeah massively. You have Flaggy across half-forward and it frees up the likes of Tommy Alexander, myself, Chris Bell, as leading forwards as well," he said.
"We all of sudden become the third option and Brad McKinnon can lock down centre-half-back so it gives us a really good spine then."
The Jets are locked in to play Marrar in the qualifying final at Robertson Oval on Saturday week.
Before that, they finish the home and away season with a game against Barellan at Ardlethan Sportsground.
Barellan need to win to keep their remote finals chances alive, while the result will have no bearing on the Jets' finals equation.
Harper though does not intend to rest anyone.
"We'll play a full-strength side and try to get some consistency moving forward heading into finals," he said.
