East Wagga-Kooringal are confident inspirational captain Luke Cuthbert will be part of their finals campaign.
Cuthbert came from the field with a dislocated shoulder during the third quarter of Saturday's 53-point win over Charles Sturt University at Gumly Oval.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hospital where they were able to get the shoulder back in and undergo scans.
It is the second time this season that Cuthbert has dislocated his shoulder. He missed four games earlier in the season.
While it was only early, EWK coach Matt Hard expects Cuthbert will be available for finals.
"It's not ideal, but it's good news that it's back in. It did pop out but it's back in," Hard said.
"He's been managing his shoulder all year.
"He's as tough as they come so we'll do what we can to get him right but we obviously won't put his health in jeopardy."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cuthbert will miss this Saturday's final round clash against ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek, but it is hoped he will be able to manage the injury and return for the sudden-death elimination final on Sunday, August 20, where it is all but certain the Hawks will meet CSU again.
Cuthbert's importance to the Hawks was highlighted last year when he captured his first club best and fairest at age 23 despite not polling a vote after round eight as injuries disrupted his season.
He was given the captaincy this season and has again been among the Hawks' best couple of players.
The Hawks expect to get back key defender Trent Garner to face the Magpies, after he missed the win over CSU with a hamstring concern.
Cal Polsen is also pushing for a return.
