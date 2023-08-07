The Daily Advertiser
East Wagga-Kooringal captain Luke Cuthbert injures shoulder again

MM
By Matt Malone
August 7 2023 - 11:00am
East Wagga-Kooringal hope to have captain Luke Cuthbert available for finals. Picture by Ash Smith
East Wagga-Kooringal are confident inspirational captain Luke Cuthbert will be part of their finals campaign.

