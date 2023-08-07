Amidst the state's biggest housing crisis residents are looking to each other for help with inflation soaring and the NSW Government is yet to provide adequate help to combat the problem.
On Friday various Riverina services came together for the annual Wagga Housing, Homeless and Human Services Expo which coincides with Homelessness Week.
Expo media coordinator Ray Smith said the expo showed residents what help and care is available to them locally.
"We had well over 50 services attend the event, from Mission Australia and Wellways to The Salvation Army and Vinnies," Mr Smith said.
"It is for everyone who is homeless, who may have been homeless or who is looking at becoming homeless.
"It gives them knowledge of how and where they can seek help."
With homelessness numbers increasing rapidly across the state, including in Wagga, Mr Smith said it is a problem no one is immune to.
"It's not only about being homeless in terms of not having any shelter but also those who are couch surfing," he said.
"It can also be people who can afford a house but can't afford the level of expenditure they need.
"The way food, fuel and electricity are going up living expenses have become unrealistic for pensioners, people with multiple children and single parents or families who are supported by one in come, veterans and people struggling with mental health issues and for those living alone."
For Mr Smith, being a renter and living by himself before the inflation was hard enough as it was.
"I have owned two houses in the past, I had to sell them after divorce and I ended up becoming a renter again which was a struggle," he said.
"My partner was in the same situation and now we are together it's easier, but it isn't a sustainable lifestyle for one income."
While services are working overtime to help those in need, the demand is putting pressure on them and with a lack of government help the situation continues to worsen.
"The government needs to look into these differing situations, how mental health and living expenses are affecting people, the impossible circumstances people are facing, " Mr Smith said.
"And where is Michael McCormack? The only people we see attending these events are councillors and a lot of Dr Joe McGirr."
Mr Smith said the NSW government needs to get its priorities in order.
"We are all entitled to live from the day we are born, we are all entitled to life," he said,.
"I believe people should speak up and not stay silent.
"I believe we should have a sustainable income and that is up to the politicians.
"We hear politicians say they know people are doing it tough and then they go home to their big mansions - they don't know.
"We have a prime minister saying he knows what it is like because he came from the housing commission.
"No, he doesn't."
Greed and selfishness is what Mr Smith said is the driving factors for many of our politicians who continue to miss the point.
"If they know we're doing it hard, do something about it. Start prioritising the right issues instead of funding other things," he said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
