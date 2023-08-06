Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has conceded that his side didn't deserve to win after a sub-par performance against Wagga Tigers.
After a strong start, the Hoppers were outplayed in the second and third terms and although they finished with four final quarter goals it was not enough to claim victory.
Barrett said the Hoppers were not good enough to grab victory but added there was some positives to take out of the loss.
"It was disappointing," Barrett said.
"It felt like our best footy was only in the last six minutes and to be honest Tigers deserved to win today.
"I think we didn't bring our best footy at all for about three quarters and it showed.
"I think at times we got sucked into the football and they stayed out and got their numbers out and spread and sometimes we didn't wrap our tackles up either.
"I guess there was a few positives as a few of the young fellas stepped up and I thought Campbell Mattingly played his best game today, he was really good and got us going in that last quarter and he's a 17-year-old.
"It just shows that we had some boys there that probably didn't perform the way they would probably want, but at the end of the day I guess we do have these games.
"It was a bit unfortunate the way things went, but at the end of the day the Tigers deserved to win."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Mattingly was the Hoppers' best in the 15-point loss and finished the afternoon with three goals.
Barrett said it was good to see one of their younger players step up in the absence of some of their more-established stars and noted that it's happened a few times throughout the season.
"I think that's what we've seen all year though," he said.
"At times we've had blokes like Campbell and we've had BJ (Glyde) at times, we've had Cooper (McKelvie) at times and I thought Bay (Leary) early on today was very composed so it's good.
"It's a good thing for the club going forward if you can keep those boys there, they are one pointers and Coolamon juniors and it's going to hold them in good stead.
"It was also Mitch Mattingly's first game for the club today and I thought he still had a good game and that was good for him and he didn't look out of place at all.
"For those two boys to play together today it would've been pretty special for them."
Barrett was shown a yellow card during a fiery second quarter and he declined to comment on the incident.
Barrett also left the field in the third term with what appeared to be a calf injury but he was confident that he would be right to play next week and there was no major concern there.
Aiden Macauley, Jerry Maslin, Chase Grintell, Max Hillier and Bailey Wood were among the best for the Hoppers while Tim Oosterhoff kicked four goals to bring his season tally to 51.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.