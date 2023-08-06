The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has conceded that his side didn't deserve to defeat Wagga Tigers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 6 2023 - 8:40pm
Max Hillier was among the Hoppers' best in their 15-point loss to Wagga Tigers at Kindra Park. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has conceded that his side didn't deserve to win after a sub-par performance against Wagga Tigers.

