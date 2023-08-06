The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Tolland coach happy with efforts despite loss

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 6 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwood's Jordan De Marco pursues Tom Sutton as he moves the ball downfield. Picture by Les Smith
Hanwood's Jordan De Marco pursues Tom Sutton as he moves the ball downfield. Picture by Les Smith

They didn't get the result they were hoping for, but Tolland coach Daniel Okot is pleased with his team's efforts in their 3-0 loss to Hanwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.