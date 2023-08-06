Tolland coach happy with efforts despite loss

They didn't get the result they were hoping for, but Tolland coach Daniel Okot is pleased with his team's efforts in their 3-0 loss to Hanwood.
In a game marred by yellow cards and send offs, Okot said he was pleased with the skill of his side despite the scoreline.
"We put up a good fight, it was unfortunate with a few cards, we got an injury halfway through the game but I feel like we played well overall, they're just a quality side," Okot said.
"So I'm not too disappointed in our performance."
After a scrappy first ten minutes, the Wolves found their feet but just couldn't find the back of the net.
"I feel like we played well but there were just some lapses there and we switched off a bit and they capitalised," he said.
"We'll take that and I know we'll play them again most likely in finals football so there's a lot to learn from this game.
"When they score so early it's going to be a bit frantic, but that maturity of the boys on the field helped calm us down and play the football we wanted to."
Happy overall with the effort from his side, Okot said this late in the season he is conscious of the impact cards can have on their finals campaign.
"To have people sent off is a bit disappointing, there was a high ratio of cards this game so now we've got to shuffle players around and think of finals as well," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
