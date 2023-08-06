Finals-like football ends with three reds, 10 yellows issued

In a game with more yellow cards than shots on goal, there was a finals-like feeling at Rawlings Park for the first v second clash between Hanwood and Tolland.
In a scrappy, panicked start Hanwood found goal in just the third minute, but as both sides settled into the game, it wouldn't be until after half-time the score changed again in their 3-0 win.
Finishing with nine and 10 players on the field respectively, a massive 13 yellow cards were issued across the 90 minutes, three resulting in send offs.
Both coaches said it was disappointing to finish the game down players, with Hanwood's Daniel Johnson and William Piva, and Tolland's Adeyemie Williams all given marching orders.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said it was an intense game that felt like a precursor for finals, though he was disappointed to have had two players sent off.
"It was a finals-like game, I don't think finals are going to be pretty," Bertacco said.
"It's about getting that grind and especially in the first half I think everyone, including Tolland, were a bit nervous to make a mistake.
"Luckily in the second half we were a lot better, with the people getting sent off it didn't really help the game from either side.
"It shouldn't have ended like that, I think some of the calls may have been soft both ways, so I think both teams will be pretty disappointed in that.
"When these finals come up, the intensity goes up tenfold so you've got to expect a bit of hustle and bustle and if cards are just getting thrown around, it doesn't add to the spectacle.
"There was a decent crowd, pretty vocal, everyone was getting involved in it, but then it finishes 9 v 10 and no one is enjoying that game."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Despite the disappointing sides to it, Bertacco was pleased with the win and the sustained intensity from his side.
"We had a few changes again this week, we had Sebastian Patane coming into midfield, Nathan Battocchio in at left back, and they were outstanding," he said.
"Nathan scored an outstanding free kick, but it was an all round effort really, we went down a man, had to grind, they went down, then we went down another, and had to grind it out again.
"You don't grind out results by having lazy people so to keep a 3-0 scoreline, we did something right."
Pleased with how his defence held up under significant pressure, keeper Cameron Darling had a fantastic save late in the first half to keep Tolland from equalising.
Had the goal gone in, Bertacco fears the game could have gone in a very different direction.
"The boys are pretty excited, in finals it comes down to big moments," he said.
"Teams are going to have their moments, the last five minutes of the second half boys were diving to get a toe in to make sure they didn't have a clean shot and you can't coach that, it's desperation from them."
Across the league there were less cards handed out, with the exception of Tumut's Zachary Struthers who was issued a straight red in the 90th minute of their 1-1 draw with Young.
Lake Albert were striking against a sloppy Leeton United, earning themselves a 4-1 win on the road, and Wagga United scraped through a 2-1 win over Cootamundra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.