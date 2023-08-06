Wagga Tigers are in the box seat to play finals football after claiming a 15-point win in a drama-filled contest at Kindra Park.
The win sees the Tigers jump four points clear of Collingullie-Glenfield Park who are sixth on the Riverina League ladder.
With games to come against Narrandera and Griffith to round out the home and away season, the Tigers are now in charge of their own destiny.
It was a fiery contest at times at Kindra Park, especially during the second term with a number of spot fires breaking out which resulted in Coolamon pair Hayden Bradley and Jake Barrett both being shown a yellow card following separate incidents.
The Daily Advertiser understands that the Hoppers coach was also reported following the incident.
The Hoppers got off to a better start and were ahead by nine points at quarter time however they were quickly pegged back in the aforementioned second term.
Four consecutive goals to the Tigers saw them hit the lead with coach Murray Stephenson enjoying a stellar cameo stint up forward which saw him kick five in the opening half.
Ahead by two goals at halftime, the Tigers then continued to roll on with their momentum in the third kicking four unanswered goals to head into the last change with a 38-point lead.
The Hoppers came home strong in the final quarter kicking four goals to one, but it was too little too late as the Tigers claimed an impressive 12.13 (85) to 10.10 (70) win on the road.
Stephenson was pleased to grab what could be a crucial four points but was disappointed in the way his side finished off the contest.
"To get the four points was a big positive and obviously the focus for the day," Stephenson said.
"I suppose the disappointing thing was probably letting them back in the game a bit later but that's probably a small blemish on a pretty good day by the boys."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Tigers held a 39-point lead at one stage early in the fourth term and were subsequently then outscored 3.6 to 0.0 until the final siren.
It was a disappointing way for the Tigers to cap off a stellar win and Stephenson noted that a couple of factors led to the late fade out.
"I just think we got beaten to the fall of the ball probably a bit too much," he said.
"Especially in the forward half, whether there is just a few too many numbers flying trying to kill the ball which enthusiasm is good to do so.
"But sometimes you've got to be a bit smarter so that's what it felt like looking from the forward line that we probably got beaten to the fall of the ball a couple of times."
Stephenson finished with six goals for the afternoon and he was supported well by Brady Morton who finished with three.
The Tigers coach downplayed his starring role and credited his output to the work put in by players further up the ground.
"There was a couple where I was a little bit lucky," he said.
"I thought the boys further up the field used the ball pretty well and especially going in with a bit of a taller forward line this week it probably took a bit of time to click.
"But I think overall it worked."
Defensively the Tigers were excellent and were led well by Ben Kelly and Dyl Morton while Jeremy Piercy also played well as did Sam McNaughton who played a tagging role on Barrett before the Hoppers coach left the ground in the third term with a calf injury.
Stephenson was overall pleased with the efforts of the back six and credited their performance in the third term which played a major factor in them getting the four points.
"They were good," he said.
"The criticism early in the game was that we leaked a few preventable goals but I put the heat on them I suppose in the second half.
"In the third quarter we kept them to one point which probably ultimately goes a long way to winning the game after putting in an effort like that.
"They responded when they needed to and I thought overall they were pretty good."
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 2.5 7.9 11.12 12.13 (85)
Coolamon 4.2 6.3 6.4 10.10 (70)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson 6, B.Morton 3, J.Cornell 2, S.McNaughton 1; Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 4, C.Mattingly 3, M.McGowan 1, J.Maslin 1, W.Mcgowan 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: B.Kelly, M.Stephenson, S.McNaughton, B.Morton, R.Flint, J.Piercy; Coolamon: C.Mattingly, A.Macauley, J.Maslin, C.Grintell, M.Hillier, B.Wood
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.