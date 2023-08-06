The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Six goals from Murray Stephenson guided Wagga Tigers to a 15-point victory over Coolamon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 6 2023 - 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers' forward Brady Morton finished with three goals and played a crucial role in the 15-point win. Picture by Les Smith
Tigers' forward Brady Morton finished with three goals and played a crucial role in the 15-point win. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Tigers are in the box seat to play finals football after claiming a 15-point win in a drama-filled contest at Kindra Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.