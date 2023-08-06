It wasn't uncommon in the 1980s and 90s to find your life friends or lover at your place of work.
For the thousands of former employees, the Moore Paragon Plant was the key that brought people from all walks of life together.
Now, 25 years after it shut down, some of the workers remain in close contact while others remain successfully married to their former colleague.
The Moore Paragon Plant was located on Hammond Avenue and closed in 1998, resulting in the loss of 91 jobs.
Wagga's Leanne Stockley, who is a part of a group of about a dozen women who met while working at the plant and remain in contact, is one of the one's who found love at "Moore's".
Mrs Stockley worked at the plant for 18 years, where she met her husband on 36 years, Wayne.
"I was planning on going to Greece and then Wayne came along," she said.
From after work drinks at the local watering hole to participating in, and even winning one year the Gumi Races down the Murrumbidgee River, Moore's employees were more than just colleagues.
This year, to mark the 25th year since the businesses closed, former employee Rhonda Richards has organised a reunion for all previous workers over its decades of operating.
"There are quite a few of us who still catch up at least once a year," she said.
"We thought it would just be nice to get everyone together again, see some familiar faces and share a meal."
When reflecting on the close relationships formed at the famous Wagga site, Ms Richards credits its success story to a lot of the employers meeting at a young age and the era in which they grew up.
"A lot of us would hang out outside of work, we would get drinks together after work, we'd invite each other to things like our 21st birthday's and some of us met our partners there too," Ms Richards said.
While they are expecting around 120 people to show up on the night, Ms Richards said over the years Moore's would have seen thousands of employees go through its doors.
"All former employees are welcome to come," she said.
The reunion will run from 12pm "until you want to leave" at The Blamey Hotel on Saturday, August 26.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
