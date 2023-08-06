The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Moore Paragon Plant employers called to 25 year reunion in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2023 - 8:11am, first published August 6 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Moore's employees Rhonda Richards, Tracey Meech (Livingstone), Sandra Beirne, Yvonne Kain, Lindy Kennedy and Leanne Stockley. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Former Moore's employees Rhonda Richards, Tracey Meech (Livingstone), Sandra Beirne, Yvonne Kain, Lindy Kennedy and Leanne Stockley. Picture by Taylor Dodge

It wasn't uncommon in the 1980s and 90s to find your life friends or lover at your place of work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.