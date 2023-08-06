The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Eyes already on Hanwood for Tolland after big South Wagga win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 6 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a massive game for the girls in blue as they finished 9-0 up on South Wagga at home on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.