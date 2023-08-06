Eyes already on Hanwood for Tolland after big South Wagga win

It was a massive game for the girls in blue as they finished 9-0 up on South Wagga at home on Sunday.
Wolves playing coach Bernadette Blake earned herself a handy second half hat trick, while Christina Grauer-Kompos found the back of the net twice.
After a well contested first half, the second half of the game was flat across the board with fatigue setting in for many on the field.
"I think the first half was good, I think we created good options, we've been working on finishing at training, finishing under pressure, it's hard to create a realistic environment at training," Blake said.
"We'll work on that next week, we're still missing a few key players, everyone seems to be overseas this year.
"We had two girls away for five weeks and they overlapped with someone else, so we're just taking each game as it comes.
"It's been a funny year, I was really happy with the way we started then we hit a bit of a rut, where we were playing down, so hopefully we can work harder in this tail end of the season."
With plenty of talent to choose from in her squad, Blake said she's spoilt for choice.
Sending a different starting 11 out on field this weekend to usual, she was pleased to see it worked well for her.
"Each game is different, so we'll see how we go, it's a blessing because even with some of our strongest players out, we can still move people into different positions," she said.
"Now we're just managing injuries and niggles."
With eyes firmly set on their Hanwood game next weekend, Blake believes mentality will be key.
Knowing they're up for a challenge, she said it's important the team go into the game not already believing they've lost.
"I'm excited, we love playing them because it's the hardest game of the year," she said.
With the sun beating down on them for the full 90-minutes, Blake said the game was a good start to their finals preparations.
As winter makes way for spring towards the end of the season, she said it's good practice being on field in warm conditions.
"We start going into the finals and it gets warmer and we have to adjust to that," she said.
"Finals is always hot and they often put the women's grand final around 3pm, so it's good to start adjusting.
"It's that exciting time of year, we've only got four or so games and then finals, it's exciting."
Across the league Hanwood had a 3-1 win over Young and Wagga United got their first win of the season 4-1 over Junee.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
