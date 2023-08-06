The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Disappointing performance from Wanderers at home

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 6 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morris Kadzola will be unavailable next week due to receiving too many yellow cards this season. Picture by Ash Smith
Morris Kadzola will be unavailable next week due to receiving too many yellow cards this season. Picture by Ash Smith

Disappointment was the overwhelming feeling at the Wagga City Wanderers camp after their 3-2 loss to Canberra Juventus at Gissing Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.