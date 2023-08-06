Disappointing performance from Wanderers at home

Disappointment was the overwhelming feeling at the Wagga City Wanderers camp after their 3-2 loss to Canberra Juventus at Gissing Oval on Saturday.
Coach Ross Morgan said the result was what the side deserved after a performance he felt wasn't up to standard.
"It was a really disappointing result, and a disappointing performance," Morgan said.
"We did really well in the first half possession wise, we created a lot of chances but just didn't take them.
"We missed a penalty, had a retake that was saved, Morris [Kadzola] had a perfectly good goal disallowed, which was when against us, he had a header that was crossed into the box and he was judged to have fouled the goalkeeper, we disagreed but decisions went against both teams on the day, so you can't fight that.
"Then we had a really slow start to the second half, we went into half time up 1-0 and because we didn't take our chances earlier, within three minutes we were 2-1 down."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
An equaliser from Jake Ploenges in the 69th minute put some pep in the home side's step, but with hope came a desperation to score.
Losing their structure as they sent every ball towards goal, Wanderers were caught on a counter attack with Juventus getting a run towards a poorly defended goal.
"We got caught trying to go for a winner, we were open in the back too often and with the amount of attacks Juventus had, the goal was coming, and they deserved it for that second half," Morgan said.
"We've had a similar story a lot this season, where we've had enough chances to win easily and then cost ourselves at the end."
Still hanging on to fourth position on the ladder, Morgan said three points from a win this week would have been an important buffer.
Reflecting on the game Morgan said he feels like the side got the result they deserved.
Looking for a positive in their performance he said was impressed with under 18s captain Bryce Falepau who stepped up to assist the side.
"He came on just after half-time and was one of our standout players in the second half," Morgan said.
"Max Prest was as ever busy in the mix and involved with everything, he's the engine."
With Brindabella on their fixture for next week, Morgan said it's time for the side to reset and start playing the brand of soccer they were playing at the start of the season.
"We've got to get back to working as a team like we did in the first half of the season," he said.
As injuries continue to niggle at players there's been movement in the side and after receiving his fifth yellow for the year, Kadzola will be unavailable next weekend.
Morgan said while disappointing he'll be unavailable, he's been pleased with the overall discipline the side has shown this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.