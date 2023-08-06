The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

NSW Premier Chris Minns, Dr Joe McGirr welcome Wagga Base Hospital maternity ward inquiries

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 7 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW premier Chris Minns and Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriaty (pink) touring Wagga Base Hospital's rapid access clinic during his first visit to Wagga as premier. Picture by Madeline Begley
NSW premier Chris Minns and Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriaty (pink) touring Wagga Base Hospital's rapid access clinic during his first visit to Wagga as premier. Picture by Madeline Begley

During his first visit to Wagga as NSW Premier, Chris Minns weighed in on the state inquiry launched in the wake of dozens of complaints around several traumatic birthing experiences at Wagga Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.