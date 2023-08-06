During his first visit to Wagga as NSW Premier, Chris Minns weighed in on the state inquiry launched in the wake of dozens of complaints around several traumatic birthing experiences at Wagga Base Hospital.
An upper house select committee chaired by Animal Justice party MLC Emma Hurst will investigate birth trauma in the state in the wake of the Wagga complaints.
Some of their allegations were about neglect and not receiving adequate pain relief, while others said they were discharged too early due to bed shortages.
On Sunday during his first visit to Wagga Mr Minns addressed the situation, stating he is welcoming the inquiry.
"There are two inquiries that are looking into regional health and we take them seriously, one is being initiated by Dr Joe McGirr's committee, the other is an enquiry that is being supported by the upper house," he said.
"We think they are important. I want to see what evidence comes through if they are able to investigate mothers in particular who have experiences with this, then we want to hear about it and if there are changes we can make to birthing procedures, whether it is education and training, for health care professionals, of course, we are prepared to do that.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think this is an area of public health that may change and requires us to be on the cutting edge to ensure we understand what families are going through and if changes are required then we will be there to do it."
The investigations, which come after the the Maternity Consumer Network lodged a complaint with the Health Care Complaints Commission, are also being supported by Member for Wagga Joe McGirr.
"We need maternity care that puts women at the centre of that care, we need to have excellent communication, we need to make sure that women are fully informed and involved in the decisions made in relation to that care," Dr McGirr said.
"Whether there are failings in that case I think that is not acceptable and needs to be addressed."
While the claims cannot be ignored, Dr McGirr said there is no need for families to second-guess the health professionals at Wagga Base Hospital in the maternity ward.
"There has been a review done by the Clinical Excellence Commission and they are currently implementing those recommendations I have been pursuing this matter with the Minster of Health and will continue doing so," he said.
"It is fundamental that when we provide care to women who are having children that we take account of the concerns of the women and their families.
"I welcome the upper house inquiry. I'm looking forward to the work that the committee will do.
"The feedback I have had from the health district on the quality of care and the outcomes for women and their babies, people should be confident in that care, but what I think though is we need to do more in terms of involving women in the decisions of their care, the consent for procedures, making sure their fully informed and that we put their care and concerns at the centre of what we do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.