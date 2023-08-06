A Wagga modular building company Prefabulous gathering increasing demand from city buyers has caught the eye of NSW Premier Chris Minns on his first visit to the city in the state's top job.
Mr Minns was impressed by the quality of the modular homes that are proving to be so efficient by being put together at the site and resembled within a week at the buyer's property, so much so he had to see them in the flesh.
The Bomen business has had a growing number of buyers from the Western Sydney suburbs in recent months, which Mr Minns said is helping with the lack of supply there amid a growing statewide housing crisis.
But, with Wagga also facing increasing affordable housing shortages, what does this mean for us if our manufacturers are looking for city buyers?
"Particularly for metropolitan Sydney we're not producing enough (affordable housing) and one of the leading reasons you're seeing such an escalation in rents and housing prices is because there's a mismatch between demand and supply," Mr Minns said.
"That tells me that the NSW government's responsibility is to help builders, particularly ones located in regional NSW that are producing wonderful products.
"We've been looking at the number of houses produced in regional NSW and our latest estimates suggest its about six houses per 1000 people every year."
As it stands, NSW has the highest housing costs out of any state and jurisdiction and has faced the largest rent increase over the last 12 months.
It will also accept the largest number of inbound migrants over the last 12 months, according to Mr Minns, and is producing the lowest number of houses on the eastern seaboard.
"The thing with modular houses is that they're increasingly growing in popularity for people who want to build a home in regional NSW and in cities as well," Mr Minns said.
"The product that they're producing here is world-leading, it's highly designed, the specifications are amazing, the finish is incredible, and for many families, they will see this is a great opportunity to have an Australian-made product that's built on site here and reassembled in a week on their own property."
NSW Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty also attended the site on Sunday, acknowledging the work Prefabulous manager director Gavin King and Tim Rose have done in establishing the business.
"It's an amazing business that's innovative, environmentally friendly and finding practical solutions for such a significant issue like housing," she said.
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said the success of the business is impressive for Wagga and for the region.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
