Turvey Park embrace underdog status as finals near

Turvey Park Netball are embracing their underdog status as they edge closer to the Wagga Netball Association A grade finals.
With an influx of young talent coming into the side this year, coach Phoebe Wadley said the team is hungry as finals approach.
Winning their last two games by just a goal, Wadley said the high-pressure games are good finals preparation for the side.
"We've been in the games the whole time, within four or five goals," Wadley said.
"We just seem to want it more in the last quarter, which stresses me out but it's also really good, the girls are really determined, they're all very young, fit, and skilful, they definitely want to get the wins."
With most of their young roster stepping into A grade for the first time this season, Wadley said they've taken the adjustment well.
Many play together in the Wagga netball representative program, and bring their chemistry onto the Wednesday night court.
Feeling they're hitting their peak as finals edge closer, Wadley is confident in her side.
"I think we're finally starting to play as as team and gelling together more," she said.
"We don't train so it's more a turn up and play, try and enjoy it a bit more, but I think we all love each other and it's just easy to play with each other.
"They're very versatile which is very useful too."
Wadley said their off-court connection has been hugely beneficial when coming together on court.
Being a young coach herself she said the younger players in the team find her approachable, making development as a squad easier.
"I thinking being a young coach, it's easy for them to come up and start conversations, and play with a playing coach, and ask where they can improve," she said.
"I think it works better because I tell them what to do on the court, and I am on the court with them, so it's easy to understand from a players perspective and a coaches perspective."
Historically underdogs, Wadley said her side has drive to show what they're worth.
"Turvey Park has always been the underdog," she said.
"The girls really want to and are ready to make finals, it'll be good to see all that improvement in a finals game and in that pressure it puts on them, right now they're standing up well under pressure."
With just three games remaining in the season, Turvey Park sits fourth on the ladder, one game ahead of Shooting Stars in fifth.
They'll look to widen that gap with a win over Panthers this Wednesday. Meanwhile Nixons play Shooting Stars, New Kids place Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, and Uranquinty are on the bye.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
