Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will look to secure their spot in the Riverina League top three against Coolamon next weekend.
The last game of the home and away season for the Lions is set to be a cracker and there is a whole lot more than just the local derby up for grabs.
With so little separating the top four sides, the winner of the clash between the Lions and Hoppers is likely to earn a crucial double chance while the loser will have to play in an elimination final.
It's a high stakes game for the in-form Lions and GGGM coach Sam Martyn said his side would definitely be up for the challenge.
"I think everything is still up for grabs," Martyn said.
"I still believe that we have to win next week to solidify ourselves in the top three so we will be all guns blazing.
"I don't think there is any easy games against Coolamon regardless of the situations they're in.
"The first thing I got told at Ganmain when I signed was if you don't win a game for the year at least win Coolamon.
"I think I'll go in with that mindset and hopefully the boys have that ethos as well and I'm sure they will.
"Same day footy on Sunday at our home deck for the first time in three weeks it should be a cracking day of footy.
"We will be up for the challenge and I'm certain that Coolamon will be as well."
The Lions look to be back to the form which saw them claim last years premiership and they have won their past six games which has included tough wins on the road against Griffith and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Lions track record at Crossroads Oval hasn't been that great over the past few years and Martyn decided to try something a little different at training in the lead-up to the contest.
"A few boys were discussing how it hasn't been a happy hunting ground for us," he said.
"We sort of spoke about how we have to control the controllables and we can't control where we play.
"We've just got to turn up and play our best footy and we actually tried to emulate Collingullie's ground at training by bringing the wings in.
"We did a bit of maths and Ganmain is 32m wider than Collingullie so we tried to emulate that as much as possible.
"It was a bit of a shock because the boys thought they were running initially when they saw the cones set out around the ground.
"But once we started training they adapted quite well and I don't know if if plays a part at all but you try and replicate game day as much as you can."
