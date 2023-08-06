The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The last game of the home and away season for the Lions is set to be a cracker

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 6 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM coach Sam Martyn has led the Lions to six straight wins and they will look to make it seven next weekend against local rivals Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith
GGGM coach Sam Martyn has led the Lions to six straight wins and they will look to make it seven next weekend against local rivals Coolamon. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will look to secure their spot in the Riverina League top three against Coolamon next weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.