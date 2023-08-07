I have noticed every time the topic of the Voice is raised it leads to me being attacked on the basis of my values and personality, not the topic being discussed.
My wife is an advocate of the Voice.
I'm trained in constitutional matters, policy and procedural fairness. I have strong reservations about the model being put forward.
But I believe the reason for the inability of my wife and myself to communicate on the topic is because Anthony Albanese has done a terrible job advocating for the Voice.
To me, it feels like Anthony Albanese just wants everyone to "trust him".
In fact, the general population have been provided so little information on what the Voice will look like, how it will function, the limitations on the power, or case studies of how it can benefit Aboriginal communities that Anthony Albanese's lack of detail is directly causing civil and personal divisions to take the place of reasonable, informed discussion.
The Voice should be a topic of minority rights vs majority rule. Definitely a topic missing in the Australian constitution.
But Albanese hasn't clarified the topic being debated. He has made the topic racial and mishandled this fundamental reform.
He should stand down and let a true leader take charge; someone who can encourage people to engage in the civil and informed debate necessary for a democracy.
Is Keith Wheeler seriously suggesting that the primary cause of the rapid rate of increase in the global average temperature is not greenhouse gas emissions but one-off events like volcanic eruptions and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun? ("Is this 'global boiling', or even more unscientific hyperbole?", DA 4/8). Hopefully not.
Volcanic aerosols have a cooling effect on the planet.
CMEs are expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's atmosphere. They can cause power surges and interfere with radio, GPS and satellites.
Even the 11-year solar cycles play a very small part in global heating and solar irradiance has been declining steadily for 40 years to a one hundred year low.
Keith should check out the graphs at swpc.noaa.gov/impacts/space-weather-impacts-climate which clearly show the relative impacts of solar cycles, volcanic aerosols, El Nino, and greenhouse gases on average global temperature.
Have you even been 'consulted' by a government department? I have, heaps of times.
Sadly, most consultations seemed to be a cynical exercise in coming to the "right conclusion"; right for the department, not the service being funded.
The strangest changes were often suggested, seemingly plucked from the air, some so strange I could only laugh.
So, the recent Productivity Commission draft report was not a surprise.
"Governments are not yet sufficiently investing in partnerships or enacting the sharing of power that needs to occur if decisions are to be made jointly. There appears to be an assumption that 'governments know best', which is contrary to the principle of shared decision making in the Agreement. Too many government agencies are implementing versions of shared decision making that involve consulting with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on a pre determined solution, rather than collaborating on the problem and co designing a solution."
This is the reason an enshrined Voice to Parliament is essential, to change the paternalistic attitudes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have endured for way too long.
There could be real consultation, a more effective place at the table, and hopefully real changes made that will help close the gaps in education, health, housing and employment.
Be on the right side of history. I am voting Yes because it's time for us to listen.
Join us at Riverina for Yes23.
