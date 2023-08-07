The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Anthony Albanese has bungled the Voice campaign and should go

By Letters
August 8 2023 - 4:30am
Anthony Albanese hasn't clarified the topic being debated, today's letter writer Greg Adamson says.
I have noticed every time the topic of the Voice is raised it leads to me being attacked on the basis of my values and personality, not the topic being discussed.

