Osborne footballer John Kennedy was flown to a Melbourne hospital on Saturday after rupturing his spleen.
Kennedy was injured in a tackle while playing in the Tigers' reserves clash against Brock-Burrum at Burrumbuttock.
Osborne won three of the four grades of football but there was a sombre feeling in the away rooms after the seniors game as the players were updated on Kennedy's condition.
"He's a good kid and we're all thinking of him," Osborne president Jason Webster said.
"He does the U14 umpiring, plays reserves and he does the boundary umpiring.
"I've had an operation on my leg so he's doing the boundary umpiring for me in the seniors at the moment.
"He's a good clubman from a good family."
In other news
Kennedy has played 103 games for Osborne since 2016 through under-14s, under-17s and reserves.
That includes nine matches this season for the Tigers reserve-grade side which sits top of the ladder with three rounds of the home-and-away season remaining.
