ALBURY sprinter Our Last Cash put his name firmly into calculations for the $2 million Kosciuszko with a first-up victory at Flemington on Saturday.
Albury trainer Donna Scott had Our Last Cash prepared to perfection as Craig Williams guided the six-year-old to victory in the $80,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap (1100m).
Our Last Cash ($12) never looked troubled as he raced away to score by two and three quarter lengths. He shortened from $51 into $34 with TAB for the Kosciuszko at Randwick on October 14.
The first up victory takes his record to five wins and three seconds from 12 starts. Last preparation he highlighted his ability with a six and three quarter length romp in the Country Championships Preview at Wagga.
He went on to run second in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier and fifth, beaten just two and a half lengths, in the final.
Our Last Cash is a half brother to Lord Von Costa and Scott went as far to say that he's better than his stakes-winning sibling.
"Lord Von Costa was great but I think this horse has probably got a little bit more ability but he's very quirky, he sweats up a bit and he's a bit hard to manage but if he can do everything right, I think he's a little bit better than him," Scott said after the race.
"We'll give him a little break after this and take the feedback from Craig and see what he thinks and we'll go from there with him but very exciting times."
It was a good day for border trainers at Flemington as they took out the first two races on the card.
The Craig Widdison-trained The Prodigal Son ($3.50) was next, taking out the $80,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap (1200m).
Meantime in Sydney, the Peter Morgan-trained Burrandana added another Highway second placing to his collection.
Burrandana was sent out the $1.90 favourite but proved no match for the Matthew Dunn-trained Holstein ($4.80), who raced away to score by five lengths.
It was Burrandana's third straight second placing in a Highway Handicap, in what was his first time stepping out over 1800m.
Fellow Southern District galloper Shafty failed to beat one him.
