Griffith's dominance throughout the season was rewarded as the Blacks progressed to the Southern Inland women's grand final.
Even after extra time the two teams couldn't be split at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Both sides added a try to their tallies after finishing locked at 29-all at full-time.
The Blacks went through to take on Waratahs in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex as they finished higher on the ladder.
Coach Lama Lolotonga was relieved to go through to the grand final after finishing at 34-all.
"You have to give credit to Aggies, they did a really good job and our girls were just lucky," Lolotonga said.
"I'll take the win but it's not satisfactory.
"We just won by the system and now we have to turn up in the final."
Ag College got off to a perfect start with two tries in the opening three minutes and four of the first five tries of the preliminary final.
However Griffith, who have only been beaten twice this season, including in the major semi-final, responded to keep themselves in the hunt.
After Lavinia Siale answered tries to Liz Young, Emily Lucas and Tessa Good to start the clash, and another to Meg Seis midway through the first half, the Blacks went into the second stanza with plenty of momentum after tries to Sophie Kelsey and Lele Katoa in the final four minutes reduced the margin to five points.
Amelia Lolotonga then scored two quickfire tries to hit the front in the second stanza.
Ag College, who had already come through two elimination games, responded as Good scored under the posts to level the scores with five minutes to play.
Neither team could break the deadlock sending the game to extra time.
Griffith were able to capitalise on an Aggies mistake as Seigia Seukeni crossed in the second minute of added time.
Good scored with around 90 seconds left but it wasn't to be enough for Ag College to extend their remarkable turnaround.
After being beaten 44-7 by the Blacks two weeks out from finals, coach Matt Gould was proud of the fight the side has shown to fall just short of a grand final appearance.
"The last three to four weeks they've just kept on lifting and they've really found their performance," Gould said.
"Kudos to Griffith, they play hard and are a good bunch of girls.
"The better team won on the day and that's how it happens with sport."
Lolotonga is now chasing a better performance against the only team to get the better of them this season.
"That gave us a good run down for 'Tahs and we expect another game like that," he said.
