Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman was proud of the effort shown by his side in their narrow five-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Demons are in a three-way battle for fifth spot on the Riverina League ladder and they certainly showed just how much they want to play finals football in 2023.
Perryman said he was proud of the effort the Demons put forward but noted some lapses throughout the afternoon potentially cost them the four points.
"Definitely, I'm always proud of the boys," Perryman said.
"Just a few little lapses through the game cost us a little bit but I'm proud of the effort and it just didn't go our way in the end."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
There was plenty to like from the Demons in terms of their pressure and intensity throughout the afternoon and Perryman said they would look to take those positives into what now becomes a crucial contest against Griffith next weekend.
"I think we just take confidence out of some guys probably playing some of their better games," he said.
"There's a couple of blokes out and we sort of had to change things around a little bit.
"Obviously it's disappointing to lose but you've got to take the positives out of it and move on."
Perryman's omission was compounded by the late withdrawal of pair Matt Klemke and Riley Martyn.
It meant that the Demons headed into the contest without three of their on-ball brigade and Perryman was pleased with the effort shown by the players who stepped up in their absence.
"They battled away pretty well and a lot of the boys had a lot of game time in there," he said.
"I thought Tom Howard was good, Ed (Perryman) was good and Flacky (Kane Flack) had not a bad game.
"We probably got overrun a little bit in that last quarter in clearances but apart from that you can't question their effort."
The Demons back six also held up quite well and they fended off a number of dangerous entries from the Lions.
Perryman thought the group battled on well however noted that some costly mistakes also resulted in a couple of Lions goals.
"They had their moments," he said.
"It's a little bit disappointing in the end but some of the guys down there really stood up when it was their turn.
"But there was probably a couple of errors when it mattered."
The Demons are still in the hunt to play finals in 2023 and Perryman said that the team would pick themselves up and prepare as well as they could to host the Swans next Saturday.
"We've got no other choice," he said.
"You only get one season at a time so we love playing footy as a group and we'll give it a red hot crack.
"Whatever the result is it is and we will prepare well and see what happens."
Noah Harper was one of the Demons best in the loss while Josh Conlan, Harry Wichman and Dan Kennedy also battled on admirably.
