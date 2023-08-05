The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman was proud of the effort shown by his side

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 5 2023 - 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie-GP's Chad Fuller attempts to get a kick away under pressure during the Demons narrow loss to GGGM. Picture by Les Smith
Collingullie-GP's Chad Fuller attempts to get a kick away under pressure during the Demons narrow loss to GGGM. Picture by Les Smith

Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman was proud of the effort shown by his side in their narrow five-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.