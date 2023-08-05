Ag College's grand final dream falls short

Ag College's best season in four years has been cut short.
Looking to return to the Southern Inland grand final for the first time since 2019, Ag College were denied the last spot by Waratahs at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
After sitting on top of the ladder heading into the final round, Ag College lost two of their next three games to see their promising season come to a close.
They dominated for large periods of the preliminary final, but struggled to capitalise.
Coach Tom Lamond was disappointed with the 23-12 loss.
"The first half killed us," Lamond said.
"They started out of the blocks, actually blew us out of the water in the first half.
"We had too many mistakes and too much one-out running, which we haven't done all year.
"I think we were frazzled being a big game.
"We fixed it in the second half but it was too little too late."
Lamond was impressed with how Waratahs were able to shut down their attacking opportunities.
It provided a tough note to finish on, especially with such a large part of the side set to leave after the season.
"It's disappointing, especially for the guys in their last year," Lamond said.
"It's sad to see them not finish with a grand final but that's footy."
Their continuity was a big strength this season after rebuilding following a COVID-enforced break in 2020.
Lamond is unsure of what lies ahead.
"I'd love to do one more year with them but we will see what the plans are for next year," he said.
