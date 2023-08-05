HITTING finals at full steam will be the focus for Northern Jets this week after taking care of the Coleambally road trip on Saturday.
The Jets continued their strong form heading into finals as they registered a 93-point win over the Blues, 17.8 (110) to 2.5 (17) at Coleambally Sportsground.
A seven-goal opening term laid the platform for the Jets.
Full-forward Matt Wallis ended up playing and kicked six for the Jets, while the midfield duo of Mitch Haddrill and Jeromy Lucas proved a constant headache for Coleambally.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper wasn't completely satisfied with the performance.
"Obviously pretty happy with a 93-point win, we were just a little bit patchy in our performance today," Harper said.
"We lacked a bit of execution moving forward, which made the game a little bit frustrating and we made it a little bit harder for ourselves then it had to be.
"All in all, it was a really positive performance, something we can build on for next week and then get ready for finals."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Tom Alexander, Jack Fisher and Sam Fisher were others to shine in the win for the Jets. Sam Fisher even managed his first goal of the year despite playing deep in defence.
The only bad news for the Jets was an elbow and bicep injury to youngster Hamish Gaynor.
Blake Argus was very good for Coleambally, while Stanley Tipiloura continued his fine season with another strong display in defeat.
Full-time
Northern Jets 7.2 9.5 13.7 17.8 (110)
Coleambally Blues 1.0 1.4 2.5 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Northern Jets: Not submitted; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura 1, B.Argus 1.
BEST: Northern Jets: M.Wallis, J.Lucas, J.Avis, T.Roscarel, L.Haddrill, M.Tidd; Coleambally Blues: S.Tipiloura, J.Buchanan, K.Pete, N.Graham, D.Bennett, S.Breed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.