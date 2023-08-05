The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park defeated Leeton-Whitton by 159 points at Maher Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 5 2023 - 9:15pm
Oscar Jenkins was very impressive for the Bulldogs and finished with four goals in the 159-point win. Picture by Ash Smith
Turvey Park have one hand on the minor premiership after dismantling Leeton-Whitton at Maher Oval.

