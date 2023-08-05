Turvey Park have one hand on the minor premiership after dismantling Leeton-Whitton at Maher Oval.
Three goals in the opening term then five in the second had the Bulldogs up by 56 points at halftime but it was in the second half where they did the majority of the damage.
Turvey Park kicked 10 unanswered goals in the third and then continued on to kick seven majors to one in the last quarter to run out 25.17 (167) to 1.2 (8) winners.
The percentage boost from the win should see the Bulldogs fend off any late challenge from Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Griffith or Coolamon with victory against Narrandera in the last round seeming more than likely for the in-form Turvey Park side.
It's the Bulldogs 11th win of the year and completes a clean sweep of victories at Maher Oval in 2023.
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi was happy with the performance of his side who responded strongly after a slow start.
"It was a bit slow and a bit scrappy early," Mazzocchi said.
"There was obviously a little bit of rain overnight and I always rate Grovesy (Tom Groves) as a coach as you can see they've got a game plan.
"They came in with a game plan and it was certainly working early but to the boys credit after quarter time they were able to work their way through and use the footy a bit better going forward.
"In the end it was a really positive game."
Hayden Smith was impressive for the Bulldogs as he eases his way back into football after an extended period on the sidelines through injury.
Mazzocchi was really impressed with Smith's performance and noted that he's starting to get back to the form that was on display in the opening rounds of the season.
"He's building his way back into the season," he said.
"Obviously he's coming off that broken cheek and now he's had a few games back and he's starting to get that match fitness back.
"He's a good hard in and under player for us and he had a good game and had lots of shot on goal and got on the end of a couple which was good."
Smith, Cal Dooley, Ethan Weidemann, Luke Fellows, Harry Stapleton and Jesse Margosis were all among the best for the Bulldogs which demonstrated a good outing for Turvey Park's midfield brigade.
Mazzocchi was impressed with their efforts as a group and credited their dominance as a key factor in their huge win.
"The backs got a bit crucified today," he said.
"Obviously it was played predominantly in our front half, it was just the way the game panned out so the backs didn't see much of it.
"So the mids and forwards certainly had the dictate of play and our midfield certainly played a really good role and they are coming into a good patch of form."
Dooley finished with four goals as did Oscar Jenkins who was a late inclusion into the side following the omission of Andrew Emery.
Mazzocchi was thrilled with the efforts of Jenkins and noted that his performance may have netted him a spot for an upcoming final.
"He got a late call up," he said.
"Andrew Emery cut his finger at work on Thursday and so he didn't play and Oscar got a late call up.
"He didn't go anything wrong and I always say footy is a game of opportunities and he got his opportunity today two games out from finals.
"He's grabbed it with both hands and you just never know, he might end up playing in a first grade final the way he's going.
"He certainly didn't do his chances any harm today, he got on the end of it and presented really well."
Full Time
Turvey Park 3.4 8.8 18.14 25.17 (167)
Leeton Whitton 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Turvey Park: O.Jenkins 4, C.Dooley 4, H.Stapleton 3, B.Ashcroft 3, H.Smith 2, L.Mazzocchi 2, J.Margosis 2, L.Fellows 1, J.Peters 1, B.Lewington 1, L.Leary 1, A.Forato 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Meline 1
BEST: Turvey Park: H.Smith, C.Dooley, E.Weidemann, L.Fellows, H.Stapleton, J.Margosis; Leeton Whitton: J.Grundy, J.Norman, K.Stockton, M.Dryburgh, B.Ryan, J.Stevens
