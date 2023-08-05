THE Rock-Yerong Creek officially claimed the Farrer League minor premiership with a 99-point win over North Wagga on Saturday.
A nine-goal opening term put the Magpies in the driver's seat right from the beginning on their way to a comprehensive victory, 22.8 (140) to 6.5 (41) on 'Saints' Day' at McPherson Oval.
TRYC started brilliantly and led by 54 points at quarter-time and while the Saints improved from that point, the game was never out of the Magpies' keeping.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell described the opening term as their best quarter of football all season.
"We emphasised the start today, obviously you do every week, but their last game, obviously they're young and enthusiastic and we could have kept them in the game and given them a sniff, given they had nothing to lose, plus they had their Saints Day, so we really emphasised coming out and taking the wind out of them and we did that as good as we could have," Russell said.
"It was probably the best quarter of footy we've put together throughout the season.
"It was just really pleasing for the boys to show that we are capable because our first seasons probably haven't been our strong point, our back end of games have probably been that, but today the boys were able to put the foot down early and it allowed us to play the game on our terms for the rest of the day."
Riley Budd continued his strong form with another best-on-ground display, while Tom Yates, Joey Hancock and Noah Budd also had big games.
The only minor concern was a corked leg to Jesse Cool and he took no further part after half-time.
It was the Magpies' 14th win of the year and confirmed the minor premiership.
Russell was happy to take it but pointed out the job isn't done.
"It's great reward for the boys," he said.
"We spoke to them after the game and said it's a credit to all the hard work they've put in over the pre-season and through the season and the body of work they've done.
"In the same breath, the reality is, it is what it is and another season starts in two weeks time and it gives you an advantage in that you get a week off but there will be four other teams that start in the same boat, it's a good reward but there's still plenty of work to be done."
For North Wagga, Luke Mauger tried hard, while Lachie Johnson impressed in the ruck and up forward despite missing a number of opportunities in front of goal.
It finished a difficult rebuilding season for the Saints, who finish with the wooden spoon.
