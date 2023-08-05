Waratahs hit back to secure grand final berth

A big defensive effort secured Waratahs their grand final berth.
After being denied by a late penalty goal last week, the Wagga outfit hit back to end Ag College's campaign at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
Waratahs never trailed in the preliminary final with the 26-12 victory setting up a clash with Wagga City in the decider at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
After defensive errors cost them late after Wagga City last week, coach Nick McCarthy was thrilled with how they turned things around.
"There was a lot more work to get ourselves in the right spot to make tackles and then executing when we were there," McCarthy said.
"It was a focus for us and the fact we could fix that was really pleasing.
"It was very important in the game too as they are a side if you let them keep going and take easy metres off you they can really gas you pretty quickly."
However Waratahs are set to play the grand final without captain Harry Tyson.
Tyson was blue carded after suffering a head knock following a tackle that Jack Cole was yellow carded for in the second half.
McCarthy is confident they can the depth to cover it.
"It is what is it, it's part and parcel of rugby," he said.
"I've probably said it a thousand times this year that we're trying to run a big squad mentality on purpose and it's for moments like this.
"We know we've got five or six other guys in the squad who have played first grade footy and will be capable of filling the role next week.
"We will trust them and have faith in them the whole way."
Jayden Stanton also picked up a ribs issue.
Ag College had more possession than their rivals throughout the clash but struggled to make the most of it.
Instead Waratahs opened the scoring after 17 minutes with a Lachie Day penalty goal.
Waratahs added to their lead when Tom Menzies crashed over from close range.
Day kicked another penalty goal to extend their lead to 13 points before Ag College scored right on half-time.
Pat Lemmich's try cut the margin to six points and gave Ag College plenty of momentum.
However they once struggled to make inroads against the Waratahs defence, even with Harry Hosegood and Will Beggs yellow carded in the second half.
A little kick ahead from Day sparked the next Waratahs try with Eroni Naua scoring a couple of phases later.
Waratahs then held up Aggies over the line and while Harry Parnaby was able to cross with around three minutes left it was all too late.
McCarthy is now looking to regroup to take on Wagga City for the premiership.
"We're really excited about the prospect now," he said.
"I have to give credit to Tom (Lamond) and what he's done with the Ag College boys this season as they a really good footy side, they never give up, we had to dig really deep late to hold them out but luckily enough we had a good buffer there with a couple of good tries to get the job done."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
