The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park by five points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM coach Sam Martyn takes a mark during the Lions' narrow five-point win over Collingullie-GP at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Les Smith
GGGM coach Sam Martyn takes a mark during the Lions' narrow five-point win over Collingullie-GP at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong secured a sixth straight victory after narrowly edging out Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.