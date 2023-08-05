Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong secured a sixth straight victory after narrowly edging out Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval.
Inaccuracy was a constant factor throughout the afternoon as both teams failed to make the most of their opportunities up forward which equated to 23 behinds being conceded.
The Demons carried a one-point lead into quarter time which was extended to just four at the major break.
The Lions then kicked the first of the second half through Jack McCaig which was quickly followed by a reply for the Demons.
A goal to Dan Foley late in the third term gave the Lions back the lead and despite some nervous moments in the last they were able to hold on to run out 7.14 (56) to 7.9 (51) winners.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn agreed that it was far from their prettiest win but it was one that he was immensely proud of.
"We always knew this was going to be a really tough test for us," Martyn said.
"They are probably one of if not the form side of the competition and you can really see why today.
"Their intensity and their pressure at the contest was phenomenal and we really had to find a way to try and match that and lift our intensity at certain times because there was a lot of momentum shifts throughout the game.
"It was ugly but sometimes you've got to find a way to win and the last couple of weeks we've just ground out wins from probably not advantageous positions.
"Against Griffith we were down by a couple of points and to comeback away is huge and then again against another contender for this premiership to find a way away on a deck that hasn't been a happy hunting ground for us I think a really strong resilience about this group is starting to grow.
"You've got to find a way to win and you've got to win from different positions throughout the year so it's a credit to the boys for sticking to the processes and allowing the outcome to take care of itself."
Foley was outstanding for the Lions and finished with two goals as did captain Ben Walsh who was thrown forward in the last quarter.
After having a relatively quiet game throughout the opening three terms, Martyn was pleased to see Walsh have such an impact late in the contest.
"He's very self aware as a football player and he will come to me when he thinks he's at half back and not having much impact," he said.
"After that first quarter we were very focused on Olso (Jacob Olsson) and it was very predictable so for Benny to have that awareness and see if he can add something to our forward line is a credit to not only the player but person he is.
"To have that selflessness as he believes that half back is his best position but to go forward and play a really strong role for the team albeit he didn't have his kicking boot on today.
"But he still had a really big impact on this game."
Matt Hamblin, Tom Quinn and Kirk Mahon were also impressive for the Lions while Harry Carr was also a standout and had a great last quarter.
Martyn was really impressed with the performance of Carr and believed that he is starting to play some really consistent football.
"I'm stoked with Carry," he said.
"Coming off a three-year hiatus from football it can be quite difficult to find your bearings especially with a new group that you are not around all the time.
"We tried him forward to begin with and that's where he's spent a lot of his footy but it's just hard when you don't have those strong relationships in terms of training with players day to day.
"We swung him back into defence and just gave him a role and a starting point and again playing on one of the premier forwards in the comp in Jayden Klemke I thought he nullified him really well.
"But also when we had the footy on transition I thought he had some really nice moments taking the game on."
Full Time
GGGM 1.3 3.8 5.11 7.14 (56)
Collingullie GP 1.4 4.6 5.9 7.9 (51)
GOALS: GGGM: B.Walsh 2, D.Foley 2, J.olsson 1, M.Hamblin 1, J.McCaig 1; Collingullie GP: S.Stening 2, H.Wichman 2, J.Klemke 1, T.Howard 1, F.Inglis 1
BEST: GGGM: D.Foley, M.Hamblin, T.Quinn, H.Carr, B.Walsh, K.Mahon; Collingullie GP: N.Harper, T.Howard, E.Perryman, J.Conlan, H.Wichman, D.Kennedy
