East Wagga-Kooringal book finals berth with 53-point win over Charles Sturt University

By Matt Malone
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:35pm
East Wagga-Kooringal forward Jarrad Boumann marks on his way to a six-goal haul against Charles Sturt University at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
EAST Wagga-Kooringal booked their spot in the Farrer League finals with a well-timed 53-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

