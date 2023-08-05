EAST Wagga-Kooringal booked their spot in the Farrer League finals with a well-timed 53-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
With their season on the line, the Hawks produced the best football they've played in three months to run out convincing winners, 10.14 (74) to 2.9 (21) at Gumly Oval.
A six-goal haul to Jarrod Boumann proved pivotal to the Hawks' victory as they got off to a fast start and never looked back against the previously in-form Bushpigs outfit.
The win means the two teams will lock horns again in a fortnight's time in the first semi-final at Maher Oval, barring a Barellan upset over Northern Jets next week and other results going their way.
Outgoing EWK coach Matt Hard hasn't had a great deal to smile about this season but he was happy to see his team back near their best.
"They showed good signs," Hard said.
"I thought we started well and we had some good run. I thought we were a lot cleaner with the footy today, not to mention our pressure was as good as I've seen it for a long time as well.
"It was pleasing for the boys to put together the things we've been working on during the week so that was probably most pleasing thing."
With a clash now against ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek waiting ahead of one last finals campaign at the helm, Hard believes it isn't too late to build momentum and launch into finals.
"I think so. Absolutely, there is still a lot of time left in the season," he said.
"I don't know if we're home and hosed for a finals berth yet but we've given ourselves a chance, which is good, so we reload and go again next week.
"We haven't seen (what we produced today) for such a long time so it's there, we've just got to produce it. It's as simple as that."
Not only it is not too late but Hard believes the confidence gained from the win over the Bushpigs can be the launching pad for something special.
"It can definitely spark us," he said.
"CSU over the last month have been a really good side, they rolled The Rock and were also very good at Barellan last week. We know they've been playing really good footy so to come out and keep them to two goals, I'm ecstatic with."
The win did come at a cost for the Hawks' who lost captain Luke Cuthbert to a shoulder injury in the third term. The tough Hawks midfielder dislocated his shoulder for the second time this year but it did go back once at hospital.
It happened during what was a ordinary middle two quarters of football at Gumly Oval.
The Hawks started well and opened up a 17-point quarter-time lead. Boumann kicked the only goals of the second and third terms, one in each quarter, as EWK not only maintained their advantage but built gradually on it.
Boumann kicked six consecutive goals in the game, as the Hawks then finished full of steam to put a 53-point margin on the Bushpigs, in what was their second biggest defeat for the year.
CSU only managed two goals for the game as the Hawks enjoyed having an extra number behind the contest for the majority of the day.
"It's the way it played out, which is fine," Hard said.
"They moved a number at the contest and we just let him go.
"It worked out fine for us because we thought as long as we can keep the pressure up around the stoppage then we could utilise it.
"I can't speak highly enough of our back six, I thought they were outstanding today."
The Hawks' back six hardly gave an inch all day. Ryan Bourne won the club's 'Brady Medal' for a strong game through the midfield, while Liam Hard showed really good signs in his first game back from injury. Boumann's six-goal streak however, spanning from late in the first quarter to midway through the last was most influential.
"Jarrad's had an up and down year, and he won't mind me saying that, but I thought today when our season was on the line, he stood tall," Hard said.
"He's obviously a focal point up there for us and when we get the ball in his hands, he's obviously a pretty reliable shot for goal so we're rapt for him today with his output and I thought he was pretty good."
Sam Barrow across half-back was a standout for CSU.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 4.2 5.6 6.12 10.14 (74)
CSU Bushpigs 1.3 1.5 1.7 2.9 (21)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 6, B.Argus 3, R.Bourne 1; CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 1, J.Collingridge 1.
BEST: EWK Hawks: B.Argus, R.Bourne, H.Nelson, N.Scott, A.Hard, J.Hughes; CSU Bushpigs: S.Barrow, T.Cohalan, D.Rogers, N.Myers, M.Findlay, A.Wallace.
