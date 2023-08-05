Griffith 19.16 (130) d Narrandera 7.9 (51)
Turvey Park 25.17 (167) d Leeton-Whitton 1.2 (8)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 7.14 (56) d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 7.9 (51)
Barellan 13.5 (83) d Temora 7.9 (51)
Northern Jets 17.8 (110) d Coleambally 2.5 (17)
East Wagga-Kooringal 10.14 (74) d Charles Sturt University 2.9 (21)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 22.8 (140) d North Wagga 6.5 (41)
Waratahs 23 d Ag College 12
Osborne 13.12 (90) d Brock-Burrum 4.8 (32)
Culcairn 10.10 (70) d Murray Magpies 9.11 (65)
Holbrook 18.4 (112) d Billabong Crows 2.7 (19)
CDHBU 14.10 (94) d Henty 10.6 (66)
Jindera 15.14 (104) d Howlong 6.7 (43)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.8 (62) d Lockhart 6.12 (48)
