INSIGHTS into the final months of Tim Fischer's life, including from his own diaries, are part of a new biography of the former deputy prime minister and federal National Party leader.
I am Tim has been written by former Canberra press galley journalist Peter Rees who wrote The Boy from Boree Creek, another book about the former member for Farrer, which was published in 2001.
Rees said having received access to diaries and other documentation by Mr Fischer's widow Judy Brewer allowed him to recast much of the earlier biography.
"There was so much material in his archives that Judy made available to me, his own memoir, his diaries," Rees said.
"So there was this chance to have a re-evaluation of his earlier life, which meant those chapters in the earlier book were rewritten with the new material which I worked in."
But the most poignant moments come in the last chapter with quotes from Dice of Life: Secret Threads and Twilight Tales, a memoir Fischer wrote for his family.
"Step by step a period of deep tranquillity has arrived but one utterance that could be construed as misogynistic and a full blast awaits," Mr Fischer writes in reference to feedback from his cherished wife.
"I think I plant a few just to get the response but yes even on this front I have learnt much from my beloved Judy and changed for the better."
Mr Fischer, who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time, declared: "No regrets do I have as the curtain starts to come down."
"Tim was a media tart in many ways but it was not for ego purposes it was to create a profile, just as his Akubra was to create a profile so there was a point of difference between him and (prime minister Paul) Keating and (Liberal Party leader) John Hewson," Rees said.
As a young journalist with The Daily Advertiser, Rees looked after its offshoot, the now defunct Lockhart-Urana Express, and it was in that capacity that he first met Mr Fischer in 1969, a time in which he was seeking Country Party preselection.
"He was pretty young to have the confidence to be nominating for parliament," Rees said of Mr Fischer who had served in the then ongoing Vietnam War.
"I thought here's somebody that has got a lot of get up and go."
Rees went on to join the Canberra press pack and was there when Mr Fischer entered parliament as the member for Farrer after having spent 13 years in the NSW parliament.
Mr Fischer eventually become deputy prime minister and trade minister in the Coalition government of prime minister John Howard before resigning to spend more time with his son Harrison's autism diagnosis integral to that decision.
"It was a unique position Tim was in, coming in as deputy prime minister and trade minister in March 1996 when he was not long married and he and Judy had two children, one of whom was proving a handful and they didn't understand why," Rees said.
"That is why (Judy's mother) Mary Brewer's diary is so insightful in showing the impact of politics on families."
One of her extracts reproduced in I am Tim tells of the stress on her daughter in early 1998.
"This arvo Judy, Tim, Harrison and Dom all fly by charter to Tumbarumba to set Tim and co. off on the annual Tumbatrek," Mary Brewer wrote.
"OK for Tim, he loves it all, the fun etc, but terribly hard on Judy."
Rees said he wanted to reflect the intertwining of husband and wife who first met each other through their membership of the National Party, which saw the then Miss Brewer contest the seat of Benambra in the 1988 Victorian election.
"I really thought it was important to show the partnership between Tim and Judy as it was very loving relationship and they understood each other perfectly," Rees said.
"Judy knew what she was signing up to and she was fundamental to the outcomes Tim was able to achieve in government.
"Judy was very keen for the book to be written as long as it was an honest appraisal.
"She read the manuscript, so we were able to discuss and finesse various parts of it.
"I could draw things out more and get a better understanding because nobody knew Tim better than Judy."
The book also traces Mr Fischer's advice to Independent MP Cathy McGowan when she convener of Voices for Indi and reflects on his dismay at the National Party's approach to global warming.
"He had this open mind, this curiosity that didn't lock him into old shibboleths that have come to dominate so much National Party thinking on important issues like climate change," Rees said.
Overall, the author hopes readers will gain an appreciation of knuckling down for the greater good.
"I'd like them to see that you can commit to public service," Rees said.
"Public service today is often seen cynically but Tim never saw it cynically, he saw public service as something that was a worthy occupation and something we as a community owe to others."
I am Tim officially goes on sale on Tuesday, August 8 and retails for $40 in paperback form and $25.99 as an ebook.
