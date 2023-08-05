Live coverage: August 5-6 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's preliminary final time in Southern Inland with Waratahs taking on Ag College at Tumut on Saturday. In the women's Ag College are also looking to extend their run against Griffith, who have only lost twice this season.
With finals approaching in the Riverina League, Collingullie-Glenfield Park takes on Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong while Griffith hosts Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton tackles Turvey Park on Saturday while on Sunday Coolamon hosts Wagga Tigers.
In the Farrer League, East Wagga-Kooringal have an important game against Charles Sturt University, Barellan hosts Temora, Northern Jets makes the trip out to Coleambally while North Wagga hosts The Rock-Yerong Creek.
There's also a full round of Football Wagga.
Follow all the action.
