The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Changing of the guard as new Wagga Navy head Rodney Davis welcomed to the region

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 5 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lieutenant commander Rodney Davis has commenced in his role as the new senior naval officer at RAAF Base Wagga. Picture courtesy Defence
Lieutenant commander Rodney Davis has commenced in his role as the new senior naval officer at RAAF Base Wagga. Picture courtesy Defence

There was a changing of the guard as Wagga welcomed its new top naval officer to town this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.