A win for his grandfather capped off a big week on the road for James Locke.
After tasting success at Riverina Paceway last Friday, the 18-year-old was able to repeat the dose with My Courtell seven days later.
Leading all the way, the five-year-old ensured a winning way to a busy week for Locke.
Not only did he race at Menangle on Saturday and Tuesday but also headed to Bathurst on Wednesday and Penrith on Thursday.
With a couple of placings among those drives, Locke was pleased to breakthrough for a win.
READ MORE
Especially after combining with his grandfather Steven Lee.
"It's also nice after plenty of travelling to get another winner," Locke said.
"They are always good.
"Especially with one of our own and we get up and work every day.
"It makes it a little bit sweeter."
Locke has no issues putting in plenty of kilometres to give himself the best chance in the sport.
My Courtell's win was his 81st, of which more than half have come this season.
"Pretty much wherever they are on I'm happy to go," Locke said.
"I'm trying to make the most of it (five-point claim) while I've still got it."
After an early battle for the lead, My Courtell was able to utilise her good gate to hold off a challenge from Petes Art Folly.
Able to dictate terms from there the $2.80 favourite was then able to race away from her rivals to score by 13.3 metres.
Locke was impressed by her efforts, even if her racing days are numbered.
"She did a good job," he said.
"She's had a few little troubles in her last couple of runs but it was alright today.
"She's had some dramas losing shoes here and there, and she hasn't got the greatest feet in the world."
The win was her seventh but a move to the broodmare barn beckons.
Locke was able to thwart the early domination by Nathan Jack who drove three of the first four winners on the card.
First Jack scored with Lettuce Nipya for Goulburn trainer Brad Hewitt before combining with fellow Victorian trainer David Farrar with Kialla Kid.
School Captain then added to a strong start to his career as he made it back-to-back wins coming off a spell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.