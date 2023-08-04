Jurors in the trial of a man charged over the death of a six-year-old boy in a crash have heard opposing arguments about whether there were adequate locations for a fatigued driver to pull over.
Lavington man John Henry Obst is on trial after being charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death (drive in a manner dangerous) and one count of negligent driving over the fatal crash near Mangoplah in 2021.
Mr Obst was driving to Wagga on Holbrook Road about 12.15pm on October 2, 2021, when his Mitsubishi Triton left the road and hit a tree, leading to the death of his six-year-old passenger.
The 29-year-old allegedly told police that he had fallen asleep.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Friday, during the second day of the Wagga District Court trial, jurors heard whether Mr Obst had adequate opportunities to stop and pull over in the five kilometres leading up to the crash.
The court heard there was a debate over whether that should be five minutes or five kilometres.
The jury listened to expert evidence from traffic engineer Fred Schnerring, who stressed there were very limited opportunities Mr Obst would have had to stop in that time.
Jurors were shown dashcam footage along the Holbrook Road between Cookardinia and Mangoplah captured in April this year. The footage was tendered by the defence as evidence.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr then used the footage to draw into question Mr Schnerring's view about the limited number of rest opportunities.
Replaying the 10 minutes of footage captured prior to the crash site, Mr Kerr stopped the video almost 20 times and highlighted potential places Mr Obst could have pulled over - including driveways and side roads.
"I suggest there are numerous safe places [for a fatigued driver] to pull off the road," the prosecutor said.
However, Mr Schnerring disagreed.
"I do not consider driveways of properties as suitable places for rest [stops]," he said.
Mr Schnerring, who himself surveyed the stretch of Holbrook Road in May, told the court one of the only suitable stopping places he found was on Granville Lane - and he almost didn't find it even when he was looking for it.
"The only suitable [place to stop] after Bahrs Road was Granville Lane and I overshot it," he said.
Mr Schnerring also argued many of the turn-offs raised by the prosecutor were not easy to identify until it was too late.
When Mr Kerr asked Mr Schnerring if he would stop on a rural driveway when he had a flat tyre, he said in that circumstance he would.
However, Mr Schnerring said he could not comment on stopping in such a location for a fatigued individual as that was not his area of expertise.
The trial, before Judge Pauline David, was adjourned and jurors will return on Monday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
