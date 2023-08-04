The Daily Advertiser
Photomedia artist Brittany Hefren hosts Windows of Wondering exhibition at Wagga Art Gallery

By Ash Smith
August 4 2023 - 4:30pm
Brittany Hefren is showcasing her exhibition Windows of Wondering at the Wagga Art Gallery's E3 Art Space as part of the Regional Artists Development (RAD) program. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga photomedia artist Brittany Hefren has spent the past year walking the neighbourhoods where she has lived to create a body of work reflecting both on the passage of time as well as growing up.

