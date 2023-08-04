Wagga photomedia artist Brittany Hefren has spent the past year walking the neighbourhoods where she has lived to create a body of work reflecting both on the passage of time as well as growing up.
The emerging artist describes her upcoming exhibition at the Wagga Art Gallery Windows of Wondering as "a love letter to the small details that make a neighbourhood a home".
"These works have all been taken on my walks through Cootamundra where I grew up, and Wagga Wagga where I live right now," Miss Hefren said.
"As I've been walking, I've been reflecting on the idea that home is not only a physical space, but a choice of mindset so we can build our home through actively connecting with the place that we live."
This project has been an opportunity to explore new avenues in her practice, reworking photographs into sculptures as well as writing poetry to be interspersed throughout the exhibition.
"I'm very excited about pushing my creative practice with my photo sculptures. It feels like a very nice new step for me. And the interactive element of the installations, I really love," she said.
"I've been exploring poetry as well. This is the first time I've done that alongside my photographs. It's kind of like adding the thoughts that I've been having on my walks."
Miss Hefren will be giving an artist talk and hosting a photo walk that will give people an insight into her practice as an artist. The workshop centres around the mindful practice of walking and seeing the world around you from a different perspective.
"I like to be able to invite people to explore with me, so being able to open the door to this world of curiosity and wondering that you can find joy and magic in every day," she said.
The exhibition is part of the ongoing Regional Artists Development (RAD) residency program, which provides local artists with the opportunity to be mentored by gallery staff and display their work publicly.
RAD program coordinator Mary Egan said she's very happy to have Brittany for her first solo exhibition and encourages the community to attend the display's opening and also a talk and photo walk with the artist.
"We're very pleased to present a couple of programs so that members of the public can come along and meet Brittany and see her work and learn a bit more about her process and her methods," Ms Egan said.
"I think it's going to be a very lovely day so if people are free, come along."
The free workshop 'Photo Walk: Windows of Wondering' will be held on Sunday, August 13.
The exhibition opens at 5.30pm on Friday, August 4, and will be on display until Sunday, August 20.
